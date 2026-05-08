Block expands Bitcoin offerings

The quarter also included a restructuring overhaul in late February, when Dorsey announced about 4,000 staff cuts, representing roughly 40% of the company’s workforce, as part of a plan to rely more on AI in search of greater operational efficiency. Block’s operational expenses rose 57.2% year-on-year to $3.08 billion in Q1.
Cash App's quarter-over-quarter change in gross profit. Source: Block
In late April, Block launched a proof-of-reserves for its corporate Bitcoin treasury and for users to confirm Bitcoin balances on Cash App and Square as part of a push to increase transparency with its customer base.
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In the same announcement, Block unveiled a Bitkey hardware wallet with a touchscreen to verify transactions and a new feature on Cash App allowing certain users to automatically convert payments into Bitcoin.
It also started offering 5% Bitcoin cash back rewards for Square merchants and raised customer withdrawal limits fivefold to $10,000 per day and $25,000 per week, extending Dorsey’s push to broaden Bitcoin’s role in everyday payments.
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