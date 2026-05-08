"Accumulator" demand rises as Binance buyers turn positive 

BTC multi-exchange reserves. Source: CryptoQuant
Combined, the three exchanges recorded an outflow of nearly 100,000 BTC, valued at over $8 billion at current prices.
Taha noted that a synchronized decline across multiple exchanges carries more weight than isolated outflows from a single exchange. Fewer coins on trading platforms can amplify the price reaction when strong spot demand returns.
The move coincides with a shrinking OTC balance. Lower OTC balances can reduce the amount of Bitcoin available for large private transactions outside exchanges.
The latest 30-day OTC balance change showed a net decline of 24,940 BTC, while the same metric had risen to nearly 25,300 BTC on Feb. 8 after Bitcoin’s drop toward $60,000. The reversal shows that OTC supply inflows have slowed significantly since the February sell-off.
Bitcoin total OTC desk balance. Source: CryptoQuant
Related: Bitcoin Bollinger Bands push key breakout as creator acts on positive signal
Long-term participants increased their Bitcoin accumulation during the latest recovery phase. CryptoQuant data shows demand from accumulator addresses climbed to 264,000 BTC on May 6, up from 164,440 BTC on April 23. The same metric fell to nearly 100,000 BTC on March 15, after peaking above 205,000 BTC on Feb. 5.
Bitcoin demand from accumulator addresses. Source: CryptoQuant
The increase in accumulation coincided with Bitcoin’s recovery toward $82,800, indicating stronger buying activity by long-term holders during the recent price advance.
Derivatives activity also strengthened during the recent rally. Binance’s seven-day net taker volume moved from approximately -$1 billion (seller-dominated) in late March to +$2.63 billion (buyer-dominated) on Thursday.
Binance's seven-day net taker volume for BTC. Source: CryptoQuant
Related: VanEck’s Sigel sees Bitcoin reaching $1M within five years
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