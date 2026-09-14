Excerpt from Final Text, European Cyber Resilience Act. Source: European-Cyber-Resilience-Act.com
The measure was revealed weeks after two popular hardware wallet providers disclosed user data breaches that could lead to phishing or social engineering attempts.
On Sept. 4, hardware wallet provider Trezor revealed that an additional 67,000 US customers were at risk from the data breach suffered by its shipping provider, ShipMonk, exceeding the initially estimated 14,000 users.
On Wednesday, Trezor and BitBox warned users about phishing emails disguised as urgent security notices after suspected compromises involving third-party email services.
In June, Layer-1 blockchain network Zilliqa warned that a vulnerability in the Zilliqa Ledger app could allow attackers to recover users’ private keys using publicly available onchain data.
Cointelegraph has approached wallet makers Trezor and Ledger for comment on how wallet providers would comply with the new reporting requirements.
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