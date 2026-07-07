EU lawmakers look beyond MiCA 

The EU Parliament overwhelmingly approved its digital asset policy stance. Source: European Parliament
The report reflects growing pressure in Brussels to address digital asset activities that remain outside MiCA’s current scope.
While MiCA established licensing and conduct rules for crypto-asset service providers and issuers of certain tokens, lawmakers have continued to debate how the framework should treat DeFi, staking, lending, NFTs and tokenized financial assets.
Related: EU crypto rulebook faces enforcement challenge as MiCA transition ends
The EC has already been reviewing whether MiCA should be expanded. In May, it opened a public consultation that sought feedback on potential changes to the framework, including whether additional crypto activities should be covered and whether MiCA’s restrictions on interest-bearing stablecoins should be revisited.
The Parliament report approved Tuesday also takes a more supportive tone toward tokenization and euro-denominated stablecoins, arguing that digital assets could support the competitiveness of EU financial markets if regulated consistently across the bloc.
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