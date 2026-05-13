Tokenized funds expand across markets

Source: Chainlink
“By adopting Chainlink’s industry-standard platform to deliver verifiable, real-time NAV and distribution metrics, FILQ utilizes the tamper-proof transparency required to securely bridge traditional finance with the onchain economy,” said Fernando Vazquez, president of capital markets at Chainlink Labs.
JPMorgan will provide approved daily NAV data for the fund, Chainlink mentioned.
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Chainlink previously collaborated with both Sygnum Bank and Fidelity International for onchain NAV data integration in 2024, marking an earlier production use case for tokenized assets tied to the latter's Institutional Liquidity Fund.
The launch comes as large asset managers continue moving traditional cash and treasury products onto blockchain networks. Firms from BlackRock to Franklin Templeton have already debuted tokenized money market funds aimed at bringing short-term yield products onchain.
On Tuesday, JPMorgan filed with the US securities regulator to launch a tokenized money market fund on Ethereum, allowing stablecoin issuers to hold reserves backing their stablecoins.
Boston, Massachusetts-based Fidelity Investments also previously issued the Fidelity Digital Interest Token (FDIT), a tokenized money market fund in which Ondo Finance’s OUSG fund serves as the primary anchor investor and accounts for the vast majority of its assets.
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