Tokenized funds expand across markets

The Bermuda-based asset manager launched a tokenized liquidity fund using Chainlink and Sygnum infrastructure, with JPMorgan providing daily NAV data for pricing.

Fidelity International, a global asset manager with about $1 trillion in client assets, has launched a tokenized liquidity fund assessed by Moody's Ratings.

The new Fidelity USD Digital Liquidity Fund (FILQ) is issued on blockchain infrastructure linked to Chainlink and was launched through Sygnum Bank’s tokenization platform.

According to Sygnum, the fund received a AAA-mf assessment from Moody’s Ratings, a designation used for money market funds that signals strong credit quality and liquidity.

“This marks an important milestone in the evolution of capital markets, demonstrating how tokenized liquidity products can bring high-quality, yield-bearing liquidity on-chain in a regulated and scalable way,” said Fatmire Bekiri, Sygnum’s head of tokenization.

Cointelegraph approached Fidelity International for comment regarding the news but did not receive a response at the time of publication. Bermuda-based Fidelity International and US-based Fidelity Investments are separate companies that operate in different jurisdictions through their subsidiaries and affiliates.

Chainlink expands role in real-world assets

Fidelity International’s FILQ adds to Chainlink’s growing presence in the tokenized real-world asset (RWA) sector, as the platform is focused on connecting blockchain applications with external real-world data that cannot be accessed natively onchain.

As part of the collaboration, Chainlink will provide onchain net asset value (NAV) and distribution data for the fund, allowing international investors to track fund value and payouts in near real time.

Source: Chainlink

“By adopting Chainlink’s industry-standard platform to deliver verifiable, real-time NAV and distribution metrics, FILQ utilizes the tamper-proof transparency required to securely bridge traditional finance with the onchain economy,” said Fernando Vazquez, president of capital markets at Chainlink Labs.

JPMorgan will provide approved daily NAV data for the fund, Chainlink mentioned.

Related: DTCC to use Chainlink to power 24/7 collateral management network

Chainlink previously collaborated with both Sygnum Bank and Fidelity International for onchain NAV data integration in 2024, marking an earlier production use case for tokenized assets tied to the latter's Institutional Liquidity Fund.

Tokenized funds expand across markets

The launch comes as large asset managers continue moving traditional cash and treasury products onto blockchain networks. Firms from BlackRock to Franklin Templeton have already debuted tokenized money market funds aimed at bringing short-term yield products onchain.

On Tuesday, JPMorgan filed with the US securities regulator to launch a tokenized money market fund on Ethereum, allowing stablecoin issuers to hold reserves backing their stablecoins.

Boston, Massachusetts-based Fidelity Investments also previously issued the Fidelity Digital Interest Token (FDIT), a tokenized money market fund in which Ondo Finance’s OUSG fund serves as the primary anchor investor and accounts for the vast majority of its assets.

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