Fiserv, a major US payments and financial technology provider, has launched a new cash settlement platform for digital asset companies, a move that could strengthen fiat infrastructure for crypto players and improve access to liquidity.

On Thursday, Fiserv announced the debut of INDX, a real-time cash settlement system that operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The platform allows digital asset companies to move US dollars instantly using a single custodial account, potentially improving how exchanges, trading desks and other crypto businesses manage fiat balances.

INDX will be made available to more than 1,100 insured financial institutions participating in the Fiserv Deposit Network. The account structure provides up to $25 million in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) coverage, according to the company.

The launch is notable because many digital asset companies still rely on traditional banking rails that operate only during business hours or on onchain token transfers to move dollar value. By enabling round-the-clock US dollar settlement within the banking system, INDX offers functionality similar to blockchain-based settlement while remaining offchain.

Fiserv is one of the largest payments and financial services technology providers globally, offering core banking, merchant acquiring and transaction processing services. The company generated more than $21 billion in revenue in fiscal 2025.

Fiserv has also expanded its footprint in digital assets. As Cointelegraph reported in October, the company is involved in North Dakota’s state-backed stablecoin initiative, where it is providing payments and settlement infrastructure to support the project’s rollout.

Related: Crypto’s 2026 investment playbook: Bitcoin, stablecoin infrastructure, tokenized assets

TradFi and digital assets continue to converge

INDX is the latest example of an established financial institution building infrastructure for the digital asset sector. For institutional clients, the platform offers a more familiar banking framework while introducing faster, always-on cash management capabilities.

The system could also position Fiserv ahead of legacy banking partners that still depend on batch-based processing for US dollar transfers. For crypto infrastructure providers, including exchanges, trading desks, stablecoin issuers and custodians, reliable, real-time dollar liquidity can provide a meaningful operational advantage.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin company in December completed the acquisition of Stone Castle Cash Management, which provides banks liquidity, in a move widely seen as bolstering its FIUSD stablecoin, launched in June 2025

Beyond settlement speed, stablecoins are increasingly being viewed by traditional financial institutions as liquidity infrastructure. Always-on digital dollars can facilitate collateral movement, treasury operations and cross-border payments with fewer intermediaries and less settlement friction.

The stablecoin race goes global. Source: Cointelegraph

While INDX stands out for combining traditional bank settlement with continuous-dollar availability tailored to digital-asset companies, other companies have also prioritized real-time settlement.

For example, Sygnum operates a round-the-clock multi-asset network that enables instant settlement across fiat currencies, stablecoins and other digital assets for institutional clients.

Similarly, Fireblocks supports real-time settlement infrastructure for stablecoins and digital asset transfers, helping institutions streamline liquidity management.

Related: How TradFi banks are advancing new stablecoin models