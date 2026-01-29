The 24/7 global stock market is impossible on today’s blockchain

Opinion by: Joshua Sum, head of product at Solayer Labs

Consider a single, borderless financial market operating around the clock, where a farmer in Nebraska can instantly hedge wheat futures. At the same time, a pension fund in Tokyo trades Tesla shares seamlessly, all without permission, intermediaries or geographic constraints.

This isn’t science fiction.

It’s the logical endpoint of blockchain technology and asset tokenization, a vision that has captivated everyone from JPMorgan executives to Silicon Valley dreamers.

Yet this remains a distant future. Not because we lack ideas, but because we’re trying to build it on a foundation — today’s blockchain infrastructure — that is fundamentally not ready for use on this scale.

The tokenization paradox

The irony is almost painful. We’ve successfully solved the hard part: Real-world assets — stocks, bonds, commodities and real estate — are all being digitized at breakneck speed.

Nobody wants to admit that we’ve created digital stock certificates for a market that operates at the speed of a fax machine with the integrity of a back-alley dice game.

Current layer-1 blockchains suffer from three critical failures that make institutional-grade trading impossible.

When infrastructure becomes the bottleneck

First, the throughput ceiling. These networks simply cannot handle the volume that real markets demand. When a single popular asset launch can congest an entire blockchain for hours, how are we supposed to process millions of daily trades across thousands of tokenized assets? The numbers simply don’t add up.

Second, latency. Slow block times and uncertain finality make efficient price discovery nearly impossible. High-frequency trading? An uphill battle. Even basic arbitrage becomes a risky gamble when you can’t guarantee execution speed. The result is massive, persistent slippage that makes traditional exchanges look like Formula 1 cars by comparison.

Perhaps most damaging is the unequal playing field. Rampant maximal extractable value (MEV), the sophisticated front-running and sandwich attacks that plague current networks, creates precisely the kind of market manipulation that sends institutional investors running for the exits. When sophisticated bots can systematically extract value from every trade through opaque transaction ordering, it’s no longer a fair market, and the game is already rigged.

The real-world cost of technical compromises

The stakes couldn’t be higher. For institutions, this infrastructure represents an unacceptable risk profile. The possibility of a blockbuster trade failing mid-execution or being front-run by algorithmic predators simply doesn’t align with industry-standard risk parameters. They won’t deploy serious capital into systems that can’t guarantee fundamental execution integrity.

For retail users, the promise of democratized access becomes a cruel joke when the playing field is structurally tilted toward those with the most sophisticated MEV extraction tools. We’ve inadvertently recreated the worst aspects of traditional finance — insider advantages and systematic exploitation — while eliminating the regulatory protections that at least attempt to level the playing field.

Meanwhile, the window of opportunity is rapidly closing. Traditional finance is waking up to the potential of tokenization, but it is also witnessing blockchain’s current limitations in real time. Every failed trade, every front-run transaction and every network congestion event reinforces their skepticism about the promise of the decentralized approach.

Building the foundation that finance deserves

To realize the dream of a 24/7 global exchange, we need a paradigm shift. We need to build upon the progress of high-throughput networks like Solana, which proved that scalable base-layer performance is achievable, while recognizing that the extreme demands of global finance require a new, specialized class of infrastructure. Incremental optimizations are not enough. What we need is a quantum leap forward in scalability.

The requirements are clear, even if the solutions aren’t trivial. Performance must be a prerequisite, not an aspiration. We’re talking about networks capable of processing over 100,000 transactions per second with sub-second finality as a starting point, not some distant goal to achieve through workarounds.

Fairness must be engineered at the protocol level. Transaction ordering needs to be genuinely first-come, first-served, eliminating the opportunity for malicious MEV that turns every trade into a potential victim of algorithmic predation. Ethics aside, this creates the predictable execution environment that serious capital demands.

Perhaps most critically, we need seamless composability that makes the entire ecosystem feel like a unified marketplace. Assets and liquidity must move atomically across different execution environments without the friction that currently fragments markets.

The technical architecture, including new execution layers natively compatible with ecosystems like the Solana Virtual Machine, already exists to solve these problems. This allows for specialization without fracturing liquidity or developer momentum.

Incremental fixes won’t cut it when you’re trying to rebuild global finance. The current approach of layering solutions onto inadequate foundations is like installing racing stripes on a horse and expecting it to compete at Daytona.

The dream of a 24/7 global exchange isn’t failing due to a lack of ambition. The problem isn’t the vision; it’s the foundation.

The trillion-dollar opportunity of tokenized assets is real, and it’s waiting. It demands infrastructure engineered from the ground up to meet the scale, speed and integrity that global finance requires. The question isn’t whether this future will arrive.

It’s whether the blockchain industry will build the engine it truly deserves or watch traditional finance build it instead.



