Key takeaways

A breach at a commerce partner can expose customer order data even if wallet systems remain secure.

Real order context, such as product, price and contact or shipping details, can make phishing attempts appear legitimate and harder to detect.

Treat inbound “support” messages as untrusted until they are verified through official Ledger resources.

In early January 2026, some Ledger customers were notified that personal and order information related to Ledger.com purchases had been accessed during a security incident involving Global-e, a third-party e-commerce partner that acts as the “merchant of record” for certain orders.

Ledger stressed that its own hardware and software systems were not breached. However, the exposed purchase data was enough to spark a familiar second act: highly targeted phishing attempts that appear legitimate because they reference real-world details.

This article explains why breaches at vendors outside a wallet company can still put users at risk, which types of leaked data make impersonation scams more convincing and how to evaluate “support” messages using principles Ledger repeatedly highlights in its scam advisories.

The Global-e incident, explained

Ledger’s warning in January 2026 concerned a security incident at Global-e, a third-party e-commerce partner used by many brands that can act as the “merchant of record” for certain Ledger.com purchases.

In practical terms, Global-e sits within the checkout and fulfillment chain and holds the customer and order information required to process and ship physical products.

According to Ledger’s customer notice and multiple reports, unauthorized access occurred within Global-e’s information systems. The data involved related to customers who made purchases through this Global-e checkout flow.

The exposure was described as order-related information, the kind of data that can include contact and shipping identifiers, along with purchase metadata, such as what was ordered.

Ledger emphasized that the incident was separate from its devices and self-custody infrastructure. As a result, it did not expose private keys, recovery phrases or account balances.

Did you know? When attackers obtain verified order data, they can craft phishing messages that feel authentic enough to bypass a user’s initial skepticism.

What leaked data is most useful to phishers and why

When people hear “data breach,” they often think first about passwords or payment cards. In this incident, the more relevant risk was context, enough real-world detail to make an impersonation message feel as though it was clearly meant for you.

Ledger’s notice about the Global-e incident, along with incident reporting, described exposure limited to basic personal and contact information and order details tied to Ledger.com purchases processed through Global-e. This included data such as what was purchased and pricing information.

This helps scammers address two common social-engineering challenges in social engineering:

1) Credibility: A message that includes your name and references a real order (“your Nano order,” “your purchase price” or “your order details”) can feel like a legitimate follow-up from a merchant or support team, even if it originates from a criminal. Reports on the incident indicate that the exposed data could include exactly these kinds of “proof points.”

2) Relevance: Order metadata gives attackers a believable pretext to make contact, such as delivery issues, “account verification,” “security updates” or “urgent action required.” Ledger’s ongoing phishing guidance emphasizes that the goal of these narratives is typically to push victims toward high-risk actions, such as revealing a recovery phrase or interacting with a fake support flow.

The phishing line in Ledger-themed scams

Ledger’s scam advisories describe a consistent set of patterns. Messages impersonate Ledger or a delivery or payment partner and attempt to create urgency around a “security issue,” “account notice” or “required verification,” then funnel the recipient toward a step that puts recovery credentials at risk.

The most common warning signs are behavioral rather than technical. The message claims something time-sensitive, such as a wallet being “at risk,” an order being “blocked” or a “firmware update” being required. It then pushes the recipient to click to a page or form and attempts to extract the 24-word secret recovery phrase.

Ledger will never ask for that phrase, and it should never be entered anywhere other than directly on the device.

These campaigns also tend to spread across multiple channels, including email, SMS and sometimes phone calls or physical mail, and they may appear more convincing when attackers can reference real purchase context drawn from leaked order data.

To reduce uncertainty, Ledger maintains guidance on common scam types and explains how to validate legitimate communications through its official channels.

Did you know? The 2026 Global-e compromise was not the only time Ledger buyer data was exposed. After a July 2020 breach of Ledger’s e-commerce and marketing database, a data set later published in December 2020 reportedly included more than 1 million email addresses and roughly 272,000 records containing names, physical addresses and phone numbers.

Practical defenses to bear in mind

When phishing follows a data leak, it typically asks you to volunteer something sensitive, usually your recovery phrase or to approve an action you did not initiate.

That is why Ledger’s guidance remains consistent across its scam advisories: Your 24-word recovery phrase should never be shared and should never be entered into a website, form or app prompt, even if the message appears official.

A simple way to reduce risk is to evaluate messages using a clear process:

Treat any “urgent security” message as untrusted by default, especially if it asks you to click through to “verify,” “restore” or “secure” something.

If the message references real order details such as product, price or shipping, remember that this can be exactly what leaked third-party commerce data enables. It is not proof of legitimacy.

When in doubt, do not continue the conversation thread. Use Ledger’s official resources to cross-check current scam patterns and confirm legitimate communication channels.

Stick to a few rules that do not change, even when the story in the email does. This is general educational information, not personalized security advice.

What the Global-e incident teaches about phishing risk

The Global-e incident is a reminder that self-custody can remain technically intact while users still face real risk through the commerce layer.

A checkout partner, shipping workflow or customer support stack may legitimately hold names, contact details and order metadata. Once that kind of data set is exposed, however, it can be repurposed into convincing impersonation attempts almost immediately.

That is why the most durable protection is sticking to a few rules that do not change: Treat inbound “support” outreach as untrusted by default, validate communication channels through official resources, and never reveal or enter your 24-word recovery phrase anywhere except directly on the device itself.

