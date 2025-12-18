Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), is in talks to invest in crypto payments company MoonPay as part of the company’s latest funding round.

MoonPay is seeking to raise funds at a $5 billion valuation, according to Bloomberg, which cited sources familiar with the deal and did not disclose the dollar amount of the potential investment.

In October, ICE invested $2 billion in prediction platform Polymarket, in a funding round that brought the company’s valuation to $9 billion.

MoonPay is a financial technology company that provides infrastructure for buying, selling and using cryptocurrencies through fiat on-ramps and off-ramps. Founded in 2019, it enables users to purchase crypto using traditional payment methods such as debit and credit cards, while offering services to wallets, exchanges and enterprises seeking to integrate crypto payments.

Polymarket founder Shayne Coplan (left) and Intercontinental Exchange CEO Jeffrey Sprecher (right) in front of the New York Stock Exchange after the $2 billion deal. Source: Shayne Coplan

Cointelegraph reached out to ICE and MoonPay but had not received a response at time of publication.

The investment deals reflect the growing ties between crypto and Wall Street, as traditional financial institutions adopt blockchain technology and form partnerships with crypto companies.

Wall Street and Crypto continue to converge, blurring the lines between both worlds

Stablecoin company Circle and ICE began exploring a stablecoin integration with ICE’s various clearing and data services in March.

The products being tested for possible integrations include Circle’s USDC (USDC) dollar-pegged stablecoin and its tokenized money market fund, US Yield Coin (USYC), an onchain yield-bearing product backed by short-term US Treasurys.

In December, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) gave the green light to the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC), a financial settlement and clearing infrastructure company, to begin offering tokenized bonds and stocks.

Real-world asset (RWA) tokenization is a way of representing physical or traditional assets on a blockchain, which allows for faster settlement times, cross-border transactions and the ability to use assets as collateral in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

Volume of 12-month government securities settled using the DTCC’s infrastructure. Source: DTCC

DTCC handled about $3.7 quadrillion in settlement volume in 2024 and is considered the backbone of the traditional financial system, clearing transactions across the equity, bond, fixed income and financial derivatives markets.

The DTCC is expected to launch its tokenized trading services in the second half of 2026 and will mint some US Treasurys onchain using the Canton Network, a permissioned network of blockchain infrastructure geared toward financial institutions.

