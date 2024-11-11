Investors expect cryptocurrency’s bull run to continue into 2025 and peak in the second half of the year, MV Global, a Web3 investing firm, told Cointelegraph on Nov. 11.

Nearly half of investors anticipate a market top in the second half of 2025, MV Global said, citing a survey of 77 large cryptocurrency investors, including venture firms, hedge funds and high-net-worth individuals.

“This seems to be a very popular opinion and, therefore, very likely priced into markets,” noted Tom Dunleavy, a managing partner at MV Global.

Flows by assets (in millions of US dollars). Source: CoinShares

Bitcoin (BTC) is expected to top somewhere between $100,000 and $150,000 per coin, MV Global said.

Investors are especially bullish on Solana (SOL), with 30% predicting a peak of more than $600 before the end of the cycle, according to the survey.

“Solana is a consensus long among almost every allocator we spoke to,” Dunleavy said.

Sentiment on Ether (ETH) was mixed. One-third expect only modest gains, with ETH topping between $3,000 and $5,000. Another third sees ETH hitting up to $7,000 before the end of the market cycle, according to the survey.

“Being bullish on ETH is now a decidedly contrarian bet,” Dunleavy said.

The crypto market surged following Donald Trump’s victory in the United States presidential election, as many believe his win will benefit the industry, Cointelegraph Research said.

Bitcoin rose to a peak of $76,500 the day after the election on Nov. 6 as traders rode a wave of wider market optimism. Spot prices are now at all-time highs, approaching $85,000.

On Nov. 11, Bitcoin reached a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, bringing up the global crypto market cap to $2.71 trillion, according to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and CoinMarketCap.