ProShares’ record-breaking debut of its money market exchange-traded fund (ETF) last week underscores the enormous demand for cash-management products at a time when the asset class is increasingly being tokenized — and, as industry proponents argue, the shift could help funds remain competitive amid increasing US stablecoin adoption.

Money market funds invest in short-term, high-quality debt instruments such as US Treasury bills, repurchase agreements and commercial paper. They are designed to preserve capital while offering modest yield and daily liquidity, making them a popular cash-management vehicle for investors.

That backdrop makes the launch of the ProShares Genius Money Market ETF (IQMM) particularly notable. The actively managed fund, which primarily holds short-duration government securities, generated $17 billion in first-day trading volume on Thursday, an unprecedented figure for a newly launched ETF.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas documented the surge, noting that IQMM’s debut dwarfed other high-profile launches. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) recorded roughly $1 billion in first-day volume, while a BlackRock ESG-focused ETF seeded by pension investors saw about $2 billion.

Although it later emerged that much of IQMM’s activity stemmed from internal allocations, with ProShares shifting cash from its existing funds into IQMM for treasury management purposes, the launch nonetheless highlights the scale and strategic importance of money market vehicles.

Even if the flows weren’t fully organic, the move signals the importance of money market funds in modern portfolio construction.

Wall Street’s answer to stablecoins?

The surge also comes as tokenized money market funds gain traction on blockchain rails, where they are increasingly positioned as yield-bearing alternatives to traditional stablecoins.

As dollar-pegged stablecoins expand across payments and decentralized finance, tokenized money market funds are being marketed as a compliant, interest-generating complement within the same ecosystem.

Notably, the ProShares fund carries the “GENIUS” branding because it is structured to comply with the requirements of the GENIUS Act, legislation passed last year establishing a federal regulatory framework for payment stablecoins. The law sets reserve, transparency and supervisory standards for issuers, reinforcing the role of high-quality liquid assets in backing digital dollars.

Market strategists have already framed tokenized money funds as Wall Street’s competitive response. As Cointelegraph reported last July, JPMorgan strategist Theresa Ho said tokenized money market funds could serve as an institutional alternative to stablecoins, particularly in collateral markets.

“Instead of posting cash, or posting Treasurys, you can post money-market shares and not lose interest along the way. It speaks to the versatility of money funds,” Ho told Bloomberg, referring to the Goldman Sachs–BNY Mellon tokenized money market fund initiative.

The growth of tokenized money market funds. Source: Bank for International Settlements

The growing role of tokenized money market funds was also highlighted in a November bulletin by the Bank for International Settlements, which described them as “a fast-growing collateral and savings instrument.”

