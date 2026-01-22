The digital asset arm of Nomura is launching a new yield-focused Bitcoin investment product, as asset managers look to offer institutional investors returns beyond simple price exposure.

Laser Digital is launching the Bitcoin Diversified Yield Fund (BDYF) to address a growing market demand for tokenized yield-driven funds over “vanilla long-only funds,” according to a Thursday announcement shared with Cointelegraph.

Unlike traditional long-only Bitcoin (BTC) funds, the new product seeks to produce income by deploying diversified strategies intended to generate yield while maintaining exposure to Bitcoin, according to Laser Digital.

The company described the launch as a response to growing demand for tokenized, yield-oriented investment structures.

Laser Digital launches Bitcoin Diversified Yield Fund. Source: Laser Digital

The fund builds on Laser Digital’s earlier Bitcoin Adoption Fund, launched in 2023, which provided directional exposure to Bitcoin without additional yield generation.

Tokenization platform Kaio will serve as the actively managed fund’s exclusive tokenization provider, and crypto custody platform Komainu will act as its primary custodian. The fund will only be available to institutional and eligible accredited investors.

Yield strategies reshape crypto funds

Jez Mohideen, co-founder and CEO of Laser Digital, said recent market volatility has underscored investor interest in strategies that seek returns independent of broader price swings.

For Laser Digital, the new fund will enable it to maintain its Bitcoin positions while capitalizing on the next phase of decentralized finance, said Mohideen, adding:

“Recent market volatility has shown that yield-bearing, market-neutral funds built on calculated DeFi strategies are the natural evolution of crypto asset management.”

A Laser Digital spokesperson said the fund aims to combine exposure to Bitcoin with income generated from market-neutral strategies, while targeting lower volatility and limited correlation with broader crypto market movements. The company emphasized that the approach is designed to complement, rather than replace, direct Bitcoin holdings.

This differs from Laser Digital’s fund established in 2023, which didn’t generate any additional yield besides Bitcoin’s spot price appreciation.

