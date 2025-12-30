Lighter, one of the fastest-growing perpetual decentralized exchanges (DEXs), drew mixed reactions in the decentralized finance (DeFi) community after unveiling the tokenomics of its new Lighter Infrastructure Token (LIT).

Under its structure, 50% of LIT’s supply is reserved for the ecosystem, while the remaining 50% is allocated to the team and investors, with a one-year cliff and a multi-year vesting schedule.

As part of the rollout, Lighter said it had already distributed 25% of LIT’s total supply through an airdrop tied to its first two points seasons, which ran throughout 2025.

The program yielded 12.5 million points, which were converted into LIT and distributed to eligible users at launch. The other 25% of the ecosystem allocation will be reserved for future points, seasons, partnerships and growth incentives.

“The team and investors all have a 1-year unlock and 3-year linear vesting after,” Lighter wrote. “The breakdown is 26% team, 24% investor.”

The protocol’s decision to split token allocation evenly between the ecosystem and insiders saw mixed reactions on social media, with some praising the transparency while others labeling the move as “wild.”

Top five perpetuals DEXs by 30-day volume. Source: DefiLlama

Lighter is one of the top perpetuals DEXs in the DeFi space. DefiLlama data shows that the platform recorded nearly $200 billion in perpetuals trading volume in the last 30 days, surpassing rivals like Hyperliquid and Aster.

Social media split collides with whale positioning

Reactions to LIT’s tokenomics varied across the crypto community on X. Critics focused on the 50% allocation to team and investors, calling it excessive for a DeFi-native project and warning that insider-heavy supply structures often lead to sharp post-launch selloffs.

Community members complaining about LIT tokenomics. Source: X

Others pushed back on what they described as reflexive “FUD,” arguing that large-scale infrastructure does not get built without meaningful investor backing and that the long vesting schedules mitigate immediate downside risk.

Another community member described the tokenomics structure as “clean,” adding that it has a strong community focus and that the token has utility.

Apart from the sentiment, visible positioning from big traders also highlighted a split. Blockchain analytics account Onchain Lens flagged multiple whales opening leveraged short positions on LIT, deploying millions to bet against the token shortly after the announcement.

At the same time, the company flagged a whale address that had been dormant for over one year, increasing a sizable long position despite floating in losses. This suggested conviction on the token’s future rather than short-term speculation.

Related: Onchain perpetual futures drive surge in crypto derivatives activity

Polymarket gamblers bet over $70 million on LIT’s initial FDV

Speculation around LIT’s launch quickly extended beyond social media and onchain trading venues and into the prediction market Polymarket.

On the platform, traders wagered over $70 million on where LIT’s fully diluted valuation (FDV) would land a day after launch.

The market priced a near certainty bet that LIT would at least exceed $1 billion FDV, while confidence dropped above the $2 billion and $3 billion range.

Polymarket punters bet over $70 million on LIT FDV. Source: Polymarket

At the time of writing, CoinGecko data showed that the LIT token has an FDV of $2.8 billion and a market capitalization of about $700 million.

Magazine: Bitcoin whale Metaplanet ‘underwater’ but eyeing more BTC: Asia Express