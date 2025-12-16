Crypto wallet giant MetaMask has announced it has added support for Bitcoin, hinting that more blockchain integrations will be rolled out next year.

MetaMask announced the rollout to social media on Monday, ten months after it first teased it in February, revealing that Bitcoin (BTC) has now joined the ranks of supported assets from the Ethereum, Solana, Monad and Sei blockchains.

“Any Bitcoin transactions you make will appear in your asset list once confirmed. Remember: Bitcoin transactions are typically slower than those on EVM or Solana networks,” MetaMask said.

The move enables users to buy BTC, swap to BTC, send and receive BTC, with users being incentivized to use the asset, with any swaps into BTC earning people MetaMask reward points.

Prior to this, MetaMask users could only gain exposure to BTC via wrapped versions of the asset.

The BTC integration was first discussed back in February, with MetaMask’s Dan Finlay suggesting it would go live in the third quarter of 2025.

MetaMask goes from just Ethereum to multichain

Initially developed to support the Ethereum ecosystem and EVM-compatible networks, MetaMask has been gradually expanding beyond this in 2025.

MetaMask kicked things off with the Solana integration in May and followed that up with Sei in August and Monad in November. The firm has kept its cards close to its chest, but has indicated that more networks will be added next year.

“Bitcoin support marks the latest step in our multichain expansion, following the launch of Monad and Sei earlier this year, with more networks to come in 2026,” MetaMask said.

