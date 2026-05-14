Moody’s predicts there are three possible outcomes for the financial system depending on the pace of tokenization. Source: Moody’s
The most disruptive would be if tokenization undergoes rapid growth and assets such as stablecoins become widely embraced as an onchain settlement option.
“Some incumbents would face greater pressure. For example, payment processors and parts of the legacy market plumbing, such as correspondent banks may lose revenue associated with settlement delay and siloed infrastructure, and for small to mid-sized banks, deposit balances could decline,” Moody’s said.
Macro investor and former hedge fund manager Jordi Visser said on Saturday the “tokenization reality” will start this year, with tokenized assets powering agentic AI payments.
Meanwhile, international financial institution, the International Monetary Fund, said in April tokenization has the potential to remove friction and boost transparency in finance but also warned it has the potential to create challenges around financial stability.
Magazine: Guide to the top and emerging global crypto hubs — Mid-2026
More on the subject