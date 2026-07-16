Qinyu Tong (left) and Tushar Soni. Source: Y Combinator
Glide eventually shifted its focus from wallet infrastructure to building a unified deposit flow that allows users to fund wallets from different chains, tokens, wallets, exchanges or cards without manually completing bridges and swaps.
Following the acquisition, Glide’s technology will be integrated into MoonPay Deposits, a product already used by applications including Wallet in Telegram, Moonshot and Paysafe.
MoonPay CEO and co-founder Ivan Soto-Wright told Cointelegraph the acquisition fits into the company’s broader infrastructure strategy, following recent deals for security, trading and accounting capabilities.
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“Every acquisition this year has added a layer of the infrastructure that businesses and their users need to operate with digital assets: moving money, securing it, trading it, accounting for it,” Soto-Wright said.
He added that Glide addresses one of the biggest pain points in crypto transfers: users losing funds because they send the wrong token on the wrong chain, predicting that future blockchain-based platforms will require infrastructure that makes those complexities invisible.
MoonPay has not disclosed the financial terms of the Glide acquisition.
The deal marks MoonPay’s sixth acquisition announcement of 2026, as the company continues expanding its digital asset infrastructure stack through acquisitions including Sodot, Decent and DFlow, Entendre and Dawn Labs.
Its investors include Thrive Capital, Paradigm, Valhalla Ventures, Tiger Global Management and Coatue, according to startup data platform Tracxn.
Former acting chair of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Caroline Pham, was named chief legal officer and chief administrative officer late last year.
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