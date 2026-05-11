Kalshi increases valuation to $22 billion

Source: MoonPay
The move closer to prediction markets comes as Kalshi and Polymarket face several state-level lawsuits over allegations that the companies are illegally facilitating sports betting and other activities not permitted by state law. Until December 2025, Caroline Pham, MoonPay’s chief legal officer, was a commissioner and acting chair at the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which has since claimed exclusive jurisdiction over prediction markets.
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Trading on prediction markets continues to be under scrutiny by many US lawmakers and industry leaders given the platform’s models often allowing insider trading. In April, a soldier was charged with using classified information about the US military operation to capture former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to make more than $400,000 through event contracts on Polymarket.
MoonPay’s acquisition followed prediction markets platform Kalshi closing a $1 billion funding round last week, resulting in the company reaching a valuation of about $22 billion. The move effectively doubled Kalshi’s valuation in five months.
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