Source: DefiLlama
In February, TRM Labs raised $70 million in a Series C funding round valuing the company at $1 billion, with backing from investors including Goldman Sachs, Blockchain Capital and Galaxy Ventures. Similarly to Elliptic, TRM plans use the funding to expand its AI-powered blockchain intelligence and anti-money laundering systems used by financial institutions, crypto companies and law enforcement agencies to detect illicit onchain activity.
In March, Chainalysis announced plans to roll out AI-powered “blockchain intelligence agents” designed to assist with crypto investigations and compliance workflows. The company said the software is intended to automate tasks including tracing funds, identifying suspicious activity and conducting blockchain investigations.
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