The developer behind the fast-growing open-source AI agent framework OpenClaw has confirmed that any mention of Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies on its Discord server can lead to removal.

In a Saturday post on X, a user revealed that they were blocked from OpenClaw’s Discord simply for referencing Bitcoin block height as a timing mechanism in a multi-agent benchmark.

In response, OpenClaw creator Peter Steinberger confirmed the action, writing that members had accepted “strict server rules” upon joining and that the community maintains a “no crypto mention whatsoever” policy.

Steinberger later agreed to re-add the user, asking them to email their username so he could restore their access to the server.

OpenClaw’s crypto problem began with a fake token

Trouble began during a rebrand after Steinberger received a trademark notice related to the project’s original name. In the short window between releasing old social accounts and claiming new ones, scammers seized the abandoned handles and promoted a Solana-based token called $CLAWD.

The token surged to roughly $16 million in market capitalization within hours before collapsing more than 90% after Steinberger publicly denied involvement. Early buyers accused the developer.

Steinberger responded at the time by warning users he would never launch a cryptocurrency and that any token claiming association with him was fraudulent. Security researchers later identified hundreds of exposed OpenClaw instances online and dozens of malicious plug-ins, many designed to target crypto traders.

OpenClaw has expanded rapidly since launching in late January, surpassing 200,000 GitHub stars within weeks and attracting a wide developer audience interested in autonomous agents.

Crypto firms bullish on AI agents

Industry leaders increasingly see crypto as the default payment rail for AI. Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire predicted that billions of agents will use stablecoins for routine payments within a few years

Earlier this month, Coinbase launched “Agentic Wallets” infrastructure that lets AI agents hold wallets and autonomously spend, earn and trade crypto onchain. Built on its AgentKit developer framework and powered by the x402 payments protocol, the system enables software agents to actively manage DeFi positions, rebalance portfolios, pay for compute and data services, and participate in digital marketplaces.

