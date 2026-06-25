Kanga, a crypto exchange founded in Poland, said it has obtained a Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) license in Latvia, allowing it to provide services across the European Union in accordance with the cross-border notification procedure under the framework.

SIA AlphaRoute, operating under the Kanga Exchange EU brand, received a Class 3 MiCA license from the Bank of Latvia after its Supervisory Committee approved the authorization, according to a Wednesday statement shared with Cointelegraph.

The license was granted on June 18 and authorizes the company to provide services, including crypto custody, trading and transfers, across the EU, said the exchange.

Kanga's approval comes as Poland remains without MiCA implementation legislation ahead of the EU's July 1 transitional deadline, with lawmakers still trying to break a deadlock following three presidential vetoes.

Source: Kanga

Kanga’s path to EU-wide operations

Kanga began the pre-licensing process in Latvia in November 2025 after reviewing several jurisdictions, according to SIA AlphaRoute CEO Dominik Tomczyk.

“From the very beginning, we knew that we had to use the transitional period provided for under the MiCA regulation to prepare the organisation to operate within the new regulatory framework,” Tomczyk said.

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The company said it will provide customers with additional details about operational changes and service terms through its official communication channels.

Poland's MiCA deadlock

President Nawrocki vetoed a government-backed crypto bill for a third time on June 11, saying successive versions failed to address his objections, including provisions he considered overly burdensome for crypto companies.

Members of the Poland 2050 party, part of Prime Minister Donald Tusk's governing coalition, have since reportedly submitted a new proposal incorporating several changes requested by the president.

According to the bill's sponsors, the proposal would reduce some fees, remove certain regulatory provisions and make the framework less restrictive for crypto companies. Poland 2050 reportedly called for the legislation to be fast-tracked through parliament.

Poland's crypto sector also faces heightened scrutiny following a fraud investigation into Zonda, the country's largest crypto exchange, where prosecutors estimate customer losses exceed 350 million zlotys (about $92.7 million).

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