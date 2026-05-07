Polygon targets private stablecoin payments to onboard institutions

Polygon blockchain explorer, latest blocks, production time. Source: Polygonscan
Cointelegraph reached out to Polygon for comment on its block time reduction plans, but had not received a response by publication.
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Polygon’s new wallet feature is part of an aim to onboard more institutional users as it hides senders, receivers and amounts onchain while maintaining compliance through Know Your Transaction (KYT) screening and auditable files.
The feature introduces more privacy for businesses transacting with stablecoins, according to Polygon community lead Smokey.
Despite the upgrade, Polygon’s (POL) token remained stagnant over the past 24 hours and traded at $0.09 at the time of writing. The token is down 54% over the past year, CoinMarketCap data shows.
POL/USD, one-year chart. Source: CoinMarketCap
Polygon has also integrated with large credit card providers. On April 29, global payments giant Visa expanded its stablecoin pilot to include support for Polygon, Base, the Canton Network, Arc and Tempo.
Launched by Visa in 2023, the pilot allows partners to settle transactions through stablecoins rather than traditional banking rails, to evaluate whether stablecoins can offer faster settlement.
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