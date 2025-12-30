The digital asset sector is closing out a turbulent quarter marked by losses, strained market infrastructure and investor disappointment. Yet one corner of the market stood out: privacy-focused cryptocurrencies.

According to Grayscale’s latest quarterly market summary, privacy emerged as an unexpected investment theme in the fourth quarter, with assets such as Zcash (ZEC) significantly outperforming the broader crypto market.

Zcash’s price surged in the fourth quarter, rising from about $50 in mid-September to a peak near $700 by mid-November, CoinMarketCap data shows.

The performance coincided with a sharp increase in Zcash’s use of shielded addresses, which conceal transaction details such as the sender, recipient and amount.

Zcash's shielded supply is surging as privacy takes primacy.

Other privacy-preserving cryptocurrencies also posted relative gains during the quarter, including long-established projects such as Monero (XMR) and Dash (DASH), underscoring renewed investor interest in confidentiality-focused blockchains.

Defensive positioning in privacy?

Grayscale partially attributed the unexpected surge in privacy-focused cryptocurrencies to what it described as “more defensive positioning within crypto markets.”

In Grayscale’s sector framework, these privacy tokens fall under the “Currencies” subsector, which includes assets primarily used as mediums of exchange or stores of value rather than application platforms.

While the Currencies subsector declined more than 15% during the quarter, it still significantly outperformed other segments, including financials, smart contract platforms, consumer and culture, and artificial intelligence.

Gains in privacy-focused cryptocurrencies helped the Currencies subsector outperform other segments in the fourth quarter.

Historically, defensive positioning within crypto markets has often centered on Bitcoin (BTC), which some investors have viewed as a form of digital gold during periods of macroeconomic uncertainty. In recent years, however, Bitcoin has tended to trade more closely in line with broader equity markets, particularly technology stocks.

That relationship showed signs of strain in the fourth quarter, as correlations weakened amid structural stress across the crypto sector, including the Oct. 10 marketwide liquidation event, which analysts have characterized as a “controlled deleveraging.”

