Stablecoin payments company RedotPay has raised $107 million in a Series B round, bringing its total funding in 2025 to $194 million.

The round was led by Goodwater Capital, with participation from Pantera Capital, Blockchain Capital and Circle Ventures, alongside continued backing from existing investors, including HSG.

Founded in Hong Kong, RedotPay offers stablecoin-based payment products, including a card that enables users to spend digital assets, stablecoin-powered payout rails for cross-border transfers, and services that allow users to access and hold stablecoins through multicurrency accounts and a peer-to-peer marketplace.

RedotPay has more than 6 million registered users in over 100 markets, processes more than $10 billion in annualized payment volume and generates over $150 million in annualized revenue, the company said in a Tuesday press release announcing the raise.

RedotPay said the funding will be used to pursue acquisitions, obtain additional licenses, expand its compliance operations and hire across engineering and product teams as it moves into new markets and broadens its payments offering.

RedotPay last raised capital in September, a $47 million investment that it said valued the business at more than $1 billion. That round included participation from Coinbase Ventures, alongside continued backing from Galaxy Ventures and Vertex Ventures.

In December, RedotPay partnered with Ripple to launch a crypto-to-naira payout feature that allows users to convert digital assets into Nigerian naira and receive funds directly into local bank accounts.

Stablecoin companies raise funds

Several stablecoin-focused companies have raised capital in 2025.

In August, venture investors committed nearly $100 million to stablecoin infrastructure companies. Switzerland-based M0 raised $40 million in a Series B led by Polychain Capital and Ribbit Capital, while US startup Rain secured $58 million to build tools for banks to issue regulated stablecoins.

In October, stablecoin payments company Coinflow raised $25 million in a Series A round led by Pantera Capital. The Chicago-based company said the funding would support the expansion of its cross-border payments infrastructure, which uses stablecoins to settle transactions globally.

In November, CMT Digital closed a $136 million fund to back blockchain startups, with a portion allocated to stablecoin companies. The crypto venture company said it had already deployed roughly a quarter of the fund, including investments in Coinflow and stablecoin company Codex.

Since the passage of the GENIUS Act in the US on July 18, the stablecoin market has risen by over $50 billion to about $309.55 billion, with over 60% of the market dominated by Tether’s USDt (USDT), according to DefiLlama data.

Stablecoin market cap. Source: DefiLlama

