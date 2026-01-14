Stablecoin adoption on fintech Revolut’s banking platform showed “exponential growth” in 2025, with stablecoin payment volumes increasing 156% to $10.5 billion as stablecoins carve out their place in global payments.

While Revolut hasn’t published official payment volume data for 2025, crypto researcher Alex Obchakevich estimated that the share of stablecoin volume on Revolut relative to total payment volumes has nearly doubled to 0.583% compared with 2024.

“Despite the small absolute share, the dynamics are impressive,” Obchakevich said, citing data from Dune Analytics.

Revolut’s stablecoin payment volume and estimated total payment volume for 2024-2025. Source: Obchakevich Research



Bloomberg Intelligence predicted on Thursday that stablecoin payment flows would increase at an 81% compound annual growth rate to $56.6 trillion by 2030, fueled partly by rising retail adoption.

Revolut is playing its role, having stepped up its stablecoin strategy in October by launching a feature to exchange US dollars for the USDC (USDC) and Tether (USDT) stablecoins at a 1:1 rate without commissions or hidden fees.

Stablecoin payments between $100 and $500 most common

Obchakevich noted that the most common transfer amount range was between $100 and $500, making up 30% to 40% of all transactions.

“This indicates that Revolut users actively use stablecoins for everyday medium-sized payments, not just for large transfers.”

Split of Revolut stablecoin payments by transfer amount. Source: Dune Analytics



Ethereum, Tron dominate Revolut stablecoin volumes

Revolut supports several blockchains, including Ethereum, Tron, Polygon, Solana, Arbitrum and Optimism.

Ethereum accounted for over two-thirds of Revolut stablecoin volume, while Tron ranks second at 22.8%.

The stablecoin market currently sits at $312 billion, with the US Treasury estimating in April that it would reach $2 trillion by 2028.

Related: World central banks rally behind Powell, stress Fed independence

Revolut isn’t the only institutional player pushing retail stablecoin adoption.

Remittance platform Western Union is set to launch a stablecoin settlement system on Solana in the first half of 2026, while MoneyGram and Zelle are also rolling out stablecoin solutions to fuel faster cross-border payments.

Magazine: One metric shows crypto is now in a bear market: Carl ‘The Moon’