In a survey released on Thursday, Ripple said 72% of more than 1,000 global finance leaders believe companies must offer digital asset solutions to stay competitive.

The survey found stablecoins were the most prominent use case, with 74% of respondents saying they can boost cash flow and unlock trapped capital.

The report polled around 1,000 finance firms globally, including banks, asset managers, fintechs and corporates, on adoption, stablecoins, tokenization and custody priorities.

The findings suggest many financial firms are focusing less on whether to engage with digital assets and more on how to buy, build or partner for the infrastructure needed to support them.

Ripple said the shift toward digital assets is being driven by evolving regulation, growing interest from large banks, increased use of fintech services and the rise of stablecoins.

Stablecoins top the survey’s digital asset use cases

Respondents showed the strongest interest in stablecoins. “That unanimity makes it clear that finance leaders are thinking about stablecoins as more than just a new way to execute payments,” Ripple said, adding that institutions increasingly view them as tools for treasury management.

The survey suggests fintech firms are leading adoption. Around 47% of fintech respondents said they plan to build their own digital asset solutions, compared to 14% of corporates. In contrast, 74% of corporates said they intend to work with external providers.

Banks and asset managers prioritize digital asset custody

The survey showed growing interest in tokenization, with banks and asset managers prioritizing digital asset custody, or secure storage. Some 89% of those evaluating tokenization partners cited secure storage as a top concern, while token lifecycle management and primary distribution ranked at 82% and 80%, respectively.

Bank respondents also indicated strong demand for advisory support, with 85% citing pre-issuance structuring as important, compared to 76% of asset managers.

Related: 74% of institutions expect crypto prices to rise in 12 months: Survey

“This indicates that many institutions are seeking experienced partners to guide implementation alongside technology deployment,” Ripple said.

When choosing infrastructure partners, 97% of respondents highlighted the importance of security certifications such as ISO and SOC II.

The survey underscores that digital assets are no longer optional. “Most finance leaders aren’t debating digital assets anymore,” Ripple said in a post on X, adding: “They’re figuring out how to build with them and who to build with.”

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