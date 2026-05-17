Michael Saylor signaled another Bitcoin buy on Sunday while urging retail investors to vote on a proxy measure enabling semi-monthly STRC dividend payouts.

Strategy chairman Michael Saylor on Sunday signaled the Bitcoin treasury company would be buying more of the cryptocurrency in the week ahead while also encouraging retailer shareholders to vote on a proxy measure enabling semi-monthly dividend payouts on the company’s STRC perpetual preferred stock.

“Big Dot Energy” was Saylor's tweet late Sunday morning to accompany a bubble chart tracking Strategy’s BTC purchases over the past nearly six years. That chart, from Iceland-registered StrategyTracker.com, has been consistently posted by Saylor in the days ahead of a corporate purchase.

Saylor's "Big Dot Energy" message on Sunday. Source: Michael Saylor on X.com

A purchase this week would build on Strategy’s current 818,869 Bitcoin holdings which had a combined market cap of about $67.2 billion based on a market price of $77,996.91 at time of publications, according to StrategyTracker.com.

In addition to the purchase signal, both Saylor and Strategy’s official social media feeds showed posts encouraging retail shareholders, who own 80% of the company’s perpetual Stretch preferred stock (STRC), to vote on a proxy measure that would permit the company to make semi-monthly payouts to STRC shareholders.

Related: STRC preferred stock investors are mispricing major 'dislocation' risk: Analyst

Stressing dividend amendment is for retail holders, proxy vote is not a shoo-in

Strategy is proposing to pay semi-monthly dividends on STRC, instead of monthly. The company claims that if approved and adopted, it will lead to reduced reinvestment lag, enhanced liquidity, market efficiency and increased price stability.

Three weeks ahead of the June 8 proxy vote deadline, Saylor and Strategy are making a full press to get retail shareholders to return their proxy votes.

“If you are a $STRC shareholder and have not already voted, please take a moment to do it now. Together, we can make history and establish the $100 standard for Digital Credit,” read another of Saylor’s Sunday posts on X.

The company’s feed acknowledged the size and importance of retail investors. “80% of $STRC is held by retail investors. This amendment is for you. Vote for STRC to pay semi-monthly dividends. Your vote matters. Make it count,” read the post.

One of several posts on Strategy's official feed urging proxy vote. Source: Strategy on X.com

To be sure, retail investors have shown limited interest in casting proxy votes. A November research note from The Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance revealed data that showed retail investors have consistently voted only about 29% of their owned shares during the past five proxy voting seasons. Institutional holders have voted about 77%.

Strategy is not taking any chances.

It has rescheduled a live Q&A session for retail investors with Saylor and CEO Phong Le to May 20 at 5 ET. The session, slated to be moderated by Natalie Brunell, host of the Coin Stories podcast. The Q&A will be livestreamed on YouTube and on X. Shareholders are being invited to submit questions ahead of the session.

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