Global bank messaging network SWIFT has tested Societe Generale’s euro-pegged stablecoin as part of a collaboration aimed at improving interoperability between traditional financial systems and blockchain-based assets.

Societe Generale’s digital asset subsidiary, SG-Forge, on Thursday announced it successfully completed the exchange and settlement of tokenized bonds in both fiat and digital currencies.

The collaboration involved transactions in SG-Forge’s stablecoin EUR CoinVertible (EURCV), which the bank initially launched on Ethereum in 2023.

“This initiative showed that tokenized bonds can leverage existing payment infrastructures, enabling financial institutions and corporates to benefit from faster settlements and secure, compliant operational processes through the integration of ISO 20022 standards,” SG-Forge said.

“First MiCA-compliant stablecoin for SWIFT’s interoperability”

The joint project demonstrated the feasibility of key market operation use cases, including issuance, delivery-versus-payment settlement, coupon payments and redemption.

As part of the cooperation, SG-Forge provided its open-source standard, called Compliance Architecture for Security Tokens (CAST), including its security token and the EURCV stablecoin.

Notably, SG-Forge referred to its EURCV stablecoin as the first onchain settlement asset that is compliant with Europe’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework and is “natively compatible with Swift’s interoperability capabilities.”

SG-Forge’s post on LinkedIn on Thursday. Source: SG-Forge

“By proving that Swift can orchestrate multi-platform tokenized asset transactions, we’re paving the way for our customers to adopt digital assets with confidence, and at scale,” SWIFT’s tokenized assets product lead, Thomas Dugauquier, said in a joint announcement.

Related: Barclays makes first stablecoin investment with stake in Ubyx

“It’s about creating a bridge between existing finance and emerging technologies,” he added.

SWIFT works with 30 banks on a shared blockchain-based ledger

SWIFT said in a separate announcement on Thursday that it had completed a digital asset interoperability trial involving SG-Forge, BNP Paribas Securities Services and Intesa Sanpaolo.

The company previously disclosed plans to “add blockchain-based ledger to its infrastructure stack” in September 2025.

SG-Forge was one of at least 30 financial institutions worldwide that SWIFT named as partners for its ledger project, which focuses on real-time, 24/7 cross-border payments and began with a conceptual prototype developed by Ethereum software firm Consensys.

SWIFT’s post on LinkedIn in December 2025. Source: SWIFT

SWIFT’s forthcoming system is expected to apply blockchain technology to provide a “secure, real-time log of transactions” shared between financial institutions that will record sequence, validate transactions and enforce rules through smart contracts.

Cointelegraph reached out to SG-Forge and SWIFT for comment on the specific blockchain networks used in the recently completed project, but had not received a response by the time of publication.

Magazine: How crypto laws changed in 2025 — and how they’ll change in 2026