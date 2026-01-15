Over 100,000 Solana Mobile users and mobile app developers are set to receive a share of nearly 2 billion Seeker tokens as part of the first SKR airdrop next week.

In a post via X on Wednesday, Solana Mobile revealed that an allocation tracker is now live and that users and developers can now check their “seed vault wallets” to see how much they will receive in the airdrop on Jan. 21.

“The total allocation for this airdrop includes: - 1,819,755,000 SKR to 100,908 users - 141,030,000 SKR to 188 developers. Nearly 2 billion SKR goes to the community,” Solana Mobile said.

The Seeker (SKR) token airdrop is tied to Solana Mobile’s second-generation phone, which began shipping in August 2025, and costs around $500 each.

SKR is the native token for the Solana mobile ecosystem, with the airdrop representing 20% of the total token supply of 10 billion.

Seeker airdrop allocation example. Source: Seeker

Following the airdrop, Solana Mobile said users will be able to instantly start staking SKR to earn rewards.

“Once you claim on January 21 at 2am UTC, you’ll be able to stake your SKR and earn rewards. Seekers can stake directly to Guardians in Seed Vault Wallet. SKR can also be staked on the web via the SKR Staking web experience,” Solana Mobile added.

The allocations for users, who are eligible through Seeker phone ownership, are split into several tiers, including: Scout, Prospector, Vanguard, Luminary and Sovereign. Sovereign is the highest tier, with each user of the tier rewarded with 750,000 SKR.

The amount of rewards dished out is based on engagement with the Seeker phone, the Solana decentralized app store and on-chain activity during season 1 of the airdrop.

Related: SOL chart shows ‘masterpiece’ setup to $190 after key trend turns bullish

In the build-up to the launch of Seeker, Solana Mobile touted it had over 150,000 pre-orders. However, the latest figures show that only 109,000 users are eligible for the airdrop, which is far below the initial pre-order figures.

Unlike Solana Mobile’s first-generation device, the Saga, Seeker was designed to be more than a “rewards magnet,” with the firm putting a strong focus on building strong infrastructure behind the phone and a bustling dApp store.

Magazine: Solana Seeker review: Is the $500 crypto phone worth it?