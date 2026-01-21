Solana Mobile, a subsidiary of Solana Labs, the organization behind the Solana blockchain, has launched a token airdrop for holders of its Web3 smartphone, Solana Seeker.

The Seeker (SKR) token, the utility and governance asset of the Solana Mobile ecosystem, went live on Wednesday, the company said in a post on X.

Users of the Solana Seeker smartphone have 90 days to claim airdropped SKR tokens, which can be staked to earn rewards.

The airdrop is available to at least 100,000 users and 188 developers, with almost 2 billion SKR tokens distributed to the community through the launch, worth about $26.6 million at the time of publication.

What is Solana seeker and SKR token?

Launched in August 2025, Solana Seeker is an Android-based smartphone from Solana Mobile, the successor to the Solana Saga, the company’s first phone, which debuted in 2022.

The Seeker is designed specifically for crypto use, featuring a dedicated decentralized app (dApp) store and native integration with the Solana ecosystem. The device supports the SKR token, which is used for governance and rewards within the Solana Mobile platform.

Source: Solana Mobile

Designed for the Seeker device, SKR is the native token of the Solana Mobile ecosystem, with a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens. It functions as a Solana program library token (SPL), which is the universal standard for creating and managing assets on the Solana blockchain.

Related: Adapt or die: Solana Labs CEO opposes Buterin’s approach to blockchain longevity

The token is intended to reward participation from the Web3 community, support security initiatives, provide access to platform features and align incentives among users, developers, researchers and protocols.

SKR surges 38%, Solana Mobile expects “inflation events” every 48 hours

Since its launch at around 2:00 am UTC, the SKR token has pumped about 38%, trading at $0.013 at the time of writing, according to CoinGecko data.

After claiming SKR, users are offered the opportunity to stake the tokens and earn rewards through Solana Mobile staking platform, the announcement said.

“Staked SKR starts earning immediately, with inflation events every 48 hours and 0% commission upon launch,” Solana Mobile said.

The airdrop represents a significant portion of SKR’s fixed supply, underscoring Solana Mobile’s focus on community-driven growth.

At the time of writing, the circulating supply of SKR tokens was 5.7 billion, with a market capitalization of around $81 million, according to CoinGecko.



