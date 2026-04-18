Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded nearly $1 billion in net inflows over the past week, marking their strongest performance in more than three months as market sentiment shifts toward risk assets.

Data from SoSoValue shows that spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs attracted $996 muillion in total net inflows last week, the highest weekly intake since early January, when inflows reached about $1.4 billion.

Friday saw $663.9 million in inflows, the strongest single-day performance of the week. Earlier gains included $411.5 million on Tuesday and $186 million on Wednesday, followed by a more modest $26 million on Thursday. The period began with a $291 million outflow on Monday.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs see nearly $1 billion in weekly gains. Source: SoSoValue

Total net assets across spot Bitcoin ETFs climbed above $101 billion by Friday, alongside a sharp increase in trading activity, with daily volumes nearing $4.8 billion.

Related: Morgan Stanley’s Bitcoin fund overtakes WisdomTree after 6 trading days

Markets price in de-escalation

According to analysts at Bitunix, markets are increasingly pricing in how geopolitical tensions evolve rather than whether they persist. Signs of de-escalation, particularly around US–Iran relations, have reduced extreme risk scenarios, weakening demand for traditional safe havens like the US dollar, they said.

The analysts added that the Federal Reserve is still taking a cautious approach, and expectations for rate cuts remain limited. At the same time, concerns about US debt demand and high long-term yields are starting to weaken confidence in traditional “risk-free” assets. This has contributed to additional pressure on the dollar, further supporting flows into alternative assets, including Bitcoin.

“In crypto market structure, BTC is currently in a classic liquidity redistribution phase,” they wrote, adding that Bitcoin continues to trade in a defined range, with resistance above $75,000 and support forming near $72,000. “Liquidation heatmaps suggest the market is building a new equilibrium range rather than extending a directional trend,” they said.

Related: Three things Bitcoin must do to hold highs above $76K: Analysts

Bitcoin surges as Strait of Hormuz reopens

On Friday, Iran’s foreign minister announced that the Strait of Hormuz has been reopened to commercial shipping for the duration of the current ceasefire, a move quickly confirmed by US President Donald Trump. The decision eased immediate fears of supply disruption in one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes, triggering swift reactions across global markets.

Bitcoin surged above $77,000 following the news, while Brent crude fell roughly 10% to around $85 per barrel.

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