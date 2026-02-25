Flows into US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds turned positive Tuesday as the price of Bitcoin made a modest recovery to $65,000, snapping a run of daily redemptions.

Spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs recorded $257.7 million in inflows, marking the largest daily total since early February, according to SoSoValue data.

The gains more than offset Monday’s outflows of $203.8 million, pushing weekly flows back into positive territory after five consecutive weeks of net redemptions totaling $3.8 billion.

Weekly flows in US spot Bitcoin ETFs since Jan. 23, 2026. Source: SoSoValue

Despite the rebound, broader market sentiment remained weak, with analysts estimating that about half of Bitcoin’s circulating supply was underwater, compounded by reports of heavy institutional selling in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Since the beginning of 2026, total assets under management in US spot Bitcoin ETFs have fallen 30.5%, dropping from about $117 billion to $81.3 billion.

Fidelity leads inflows, with BlackRock close behind

Fidelity Investments’ spot Bitcoin ETF, the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC), led Tuesday’s gains with almost $83 million in inflows, according to Farside data.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) followed closely, recording $79 million of inflows.

Spot Bitcoin ETF flows by issuer on Feb. 23–24, 2026. Source: Farside.co.uk

The cumulative net flows remained above $54 billion after peaking above $62 billion in October 2025, signaling that many investors continued to hold.

Institutions sold 25,000 BTC in Q4 2025

Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart reported Tuesday that institutional investors led by advisers and hedge funds sold a total of 25,000 Bitcoin in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The amount, worth about $1.6 billion at current prices, represents a small fraction of Bitcoin’s $1.3 trillion market capitalization. The institutions still hold about 311,700 BTC, according to Seyffart.

Multiple analysts also noted that almost 9 million BTC, or 45% of all coins in circulation, are currently underwater, or worth less than what holders paid for them.

Bitwise’s chief investment officer, Matt Hougan, said this reflects Bitcoin’s ongoing evolution from speculation toward maturity.

“You can’t jump from 100% to 0% speculation without moving through every stage in between,” he wrote on X Tuesday.

