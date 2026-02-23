Stablecore, a digital asset infrastructure company, has joined the Jack Henry Fintech Integration Network, enabling banks and credit unions on the platform to offer stablecoin and tokenized asset services through their existing systems.

Jack Henry supplies core processing and digital banking technology to approximately 1,670 banks and credit unions in the United States. Many of those institutions also rely on its Banno Digital Platform, which powers online and mobile banking services for more than 1,000 financial institutions.

On Monday, Stablecore said the integration will connect blockchain-based products to traditional core banking infrastructure.

Participating institutions could roll out stablecoin accounts with 24/7 payment capabilities, crypto on- and off-ramps for assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), digital asset–backed lending, tokenized deposits and staking features where permitted.

Embedding these services within existing banking apps would reduce reliance on standalone wallets or external crypto platforms. It also reflects a broader shift toward incorporating blockchain-based assets into regulated financial channels as demand for compliant, onchain cash-management tools continues to grow.

Stablecoin infrastructure race accelerates

As Cointelegraph reported, Stablecore raised $20 million last year to help smaller banks and credit unions integrate digital asset services, especially stablecoins, following the passage of the landmark US GENIUS Act, which established a federal framework for payment stablecoins.

Stablecore is part of a growing cohort of companies building stablecoin infrastructure to expand access to digital dollars. Proponents argue stablecoins can reduce settlement times, cut cross-border payment costs and provide uninterrupted transfer capabilities compared to traditional banking rails.

Momentum has been building across both fintech and traditional finance.

Last week, payments operations provider Modern Treasury unveiled an integrated payment service that supports stablecoin transactions alongside wire and ACH transfers through a partnership with the Paxos network, signaling greater interoperability between blockchain-based dollars and legacy payment systems.

After a period of explosive growth, stablecoin issuance has plateaued in recent months, hovering just above $300 billion. Source: MacroMicro

Meanwhile, asset management giant Fidelity Investments has introduced the Fidelity Digital Dollar, a stablecoin due to launch this month and designed to facilitate faster and more efficient international settlements.

Large banks are also exploring in-house issuance. Citigroup executives have publicly discussed the possibility of launching a native stablecoin as financial institutions seek to modernize cross-border payments and liquidity management.

