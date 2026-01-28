US fast-food restaurant chain Steak ’n Shake has added $5 million worth of Bitcoin to its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve as part of a pledge to funnel all sales made in Bitcoin straight into the fund.

The move takes the company’s total Bitcoin (BTC) holdings to $15 million, equivalent to roughly 167.7 BTC at the time of publication, following a $10 million increase announced on Jan. 18.

However, it is not clear exactly how much Bitcoin it holds, nor whether the amount reflects price appreciation, customer payments, or additional treasury purchases.

Steak ‘n Shake said in an X post on Tuesday that its focus on “improving food quality that grows same-store sales that then grow the SBR, is transforming the chain via financial technology.”

Steak ’n Shake first began accepting Bitcoin payments across its restaurant network in May.

The company said same-store sales growth across company-owned and franchise locations rose 18% so far in 2026, citing Bitcoin adoption as one of the main catalysts.

Bullish signal for Bitcoiners

“We are trouncing our competitors thanks to growing support from our loyal customers and our Bitcoin champions,” Steak ‘n Shake said.

Bitcoiner and financial accountant Rajat Soni said more companies should follow Steak ‘n Shake’s lead.

“If they do this, they will find it much easier to succeed because their Bitcoin is like a backstop. I think most businesses fail because they aren't in the market long enough. Bitcoin extends your financial endurance,” he said.

Bitcoin adoption has been ramping up among public companies over the past twelve months. Approximately 1.13 million Bitcoin are held by public treasury companies, a stash that is worth around $101.33 billion, according to BitcoinTreasuries.Net.

Steak ‘n Shake is slowly orange-pilling employees

Alongside Steak ’n Shake’s commitment to continue accumulating Bitcoin, the company recently announced plans to offer Bitcoin bonuses to hourly employees at company-operated locations.

The company said hourly employees will be able to collect a Bitcoin bonus of $0.21 per worked hour starting March 1, with a two-year vesting period.

Sentiment among Bitcoiners has been divided in recent times as the asset’s price has traded sideways around $90,000.

Several prominent Bitcoiners, including BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes and BitMine chair Tom Lee, had expected the asset to be trading around $250,000 by now.

At the time of publication, Bitcoin is trading at $89,354 and hasn’t touched $100,000 since Nov. 13, according to CoinMarketCap.

