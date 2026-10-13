Strive is now the fifth-largest publicly traded corporate Bitcoin holder, with 32,773 BTC, as it continues to expand its treasury through equity financing.

Strive, a publicly traded Bitcoin treasury company, increased its holdings by more than 11% last week as investors exercised $208 million in warrants, with Bitcoin purchases outpacing share issuance and giving existing shareholders greater exposure to the cryptocurrency.

In a Tuesday filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Strive disclosed that it purchased 3,311 Bitcoin (BTC) in the week ending Oct. 9 at an average price of approximately $84,500 per coin. The purchases brought its total holdings to 32,773 BTC, making it the fifth-largest publicly traded corporate Bitcoin holder, according to industry data.

At last look on Tuesday, Bitcoin was trading hands at roughly $83,300 apiece, according to Yahoo Finance data. The Strive (ASST) share price was little changed at $27.52.

Strive Chairman and CEO Matt Cole said on X that investors had exercised $208 million in warrants, with approximately 15.3 million remaining ahead of their Tuesday expiration.

Source: Matt Cole

The company also amended its governing documents to set a binding $100 minimum issuance price for its SATA preferred shares, limiting its ability to issue them below that threshold. Those shares were trading at $99.40, at last look.

Strive’s latest purchases increased its Bitcoin holdings per share even as the company issued additional equity. During the reporting period, its Bitcoin reserves grew 11.2%, outpacing a 9.4% increase in its effective common share count.

Related: Treasury yields at 5% threaten extending Bitcoin’s best quarter since 2017

Michael Saylor weighs in on Strive’s Bitcoin strategy

Strive’s latest purchase drew praise from Michael Saylor, whose company, Strategy, pioneered the corporate Bitcoin treasury model.

“Strive is turning demand for digital equity (ASST) and digital credit (SATA) into demand for Bitcoin,” Saylor wrote on X. “Its hypergrowth shows how the capital markets are accelerating Bitcoin adoption.”

Saylor was referring to Strive’s use of common and preferred shares to raise capital for Bitcoin purchases, a strategy similar to Strategy’s own approach through its MSTR common stock and STRC preferred shares.

Strategy added a comparatively modest 250 BTC to its treasury last week, bringing its total holdings to 848,250 BTC and maintaining its position as the largest publicly traded corporate Bitcoin holder.

Related: Saylor teases Strategy Bitcoin buying after ending September with STRC buybacks