A separate review found only about 28% of accredited US business schools offered blockchain courses, despite strong demand in the OKX poll.

While most US college students want schools to teach crypto and blockchain, in the absence of courses, social media remains their leading source of crypto education, according to a study commissioned by crypto exchange OKX.

A survey this month found that 90% of students and 87% of parents supported teaching the subjects in college. About 27% of students and 32% of parents said the instruction should be mandatory.

Demand appears to outpace formal coursework. A separate 2025 review of 533 US universities with accredited business schools found that about 28% offered blockchain courses.

Among students surveyed by OKX, 33% identified social media or influencers as their most important source of crypto information, nearly five times the number who cited schools, teachers or professors. Crypto platforms and apps were the leading source among parents, at 21%.

OKX surveyed 500 students and 500 parents through Pollfish, an online platform that distributes surveys to users of third-party mobile apps. Respondents were not recruited from OKX’s customer base. OKX did not disclose the survey’s weighting, margin of error or respondents’ crypto ownership rates.

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