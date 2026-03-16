T. Rowe Price, the $1.8 trillion asset manager best known for managing mutual funds and retirement accounts, has amended the registration statement for its proposed Active Crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF), updating a prospectus first submitted in October that outlines plans for an actively managed fund investing directly in digital assets.

The amendment with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was submitted on Monday and lists 15 eligible digital assets that may be considered for the portfolio, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP (XRP), Avalanche (AVAX) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

The updated filing adds new operational details but it leaves the core structure of the proposed fund intact. The amendment names Anchorage Digital Bank as the ETF’s crypto custodian, expands disclosures around share creation and redemption, and adds Sui (SUI) to the list of eligible digital assets.

T. Rowe Price’s Form S-1 amendment. Source: SEC

The asset list is largely consistent with the October filing, according to Cointelegraph’s earlier reporting. At the time, the proposal surprised some industry observers, given T. Rowe Price’s historically conservative focus on traditional investment products such as mutual funds over its nearly nine-decade history.

It also provides updated information on the FTSE Crypto US Listed Index, including constituent weights as of January 2026, and expands risk disclosures related to portfolio turnover and the fund’s active trading strategy.

Related: SEC’s ‘Crypto Mom’ calls for simpler disclosure rules, flags tokenization debate

TradFi asset managers embrace crypto ETFs

In October, NovaDius Wealth Management president Nate Geraci said T. Rowe Price’s crypto ETF filing came out of “left field,” given the company’s long-standing focus on traditional mutual funds and its relatively recent entry into the ETF market.

With the proposal, T. Rowe Price joined a growing list of traditional financial institutions that have launched crypto investment products, including BlackRock, Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, VanEck and Invesco.

The original filing came near the peak of the crypto market, shortly after Bitcoin surged above $120,000. It also coincided with the Oct. 10 liquidation event, when a sharp market reversal triggered billions of dollars in forced liquidations across leveraged crypto derivatives positions.

After a turbulent five months, net inflows into crypto ETFs has flipped positive in recent weeks. Source: CoinGlass

Since then, digital asset prices have retreated, and crypto ETFs have recorded notable outflows, reflecting cooling investor sentiment after the rally in 2024 and 2025.

Related: Bernstein says Bitcoin rebound reflects more resilient long-term holder base