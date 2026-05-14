The crypto industry ramps up post-quantum security efforts

Source: Tezos
According to the project's whitepaper, the quantum-resistant zk-STARK proofs used by TzEL are roughly 300KB in size, significantly larger than privacy proofs commonly used in existing blockchain systems.
TzEL is currently live on the Tezos testnet and remains in development, while the broader Tezos (XTZ) ecosystem is still in the early stages of transitioning toward post-quantum cryptography.
Related: Rushed quantum fix may backfire for Bitcoin, Samson Mow warns
The crypto industry increased efforts to prepare for quantum computing risks throughout April, as concerns continue to grow over the long-term security of blockchain cryptographic systems.
Two major validator clients on the Solana (SOL) network introduced a test version of a post-quantum signature system called Falcon, designed to help protect the blockchain against future quantum threats while minimizing performance tradeoffs.
Meanwhile, MARA Holdings launched the MARA Foundation to support Bitcoin network development, including research into quantum-resistant security measures.
Source: MARA Holdings
Coinbase researchers also said Algorand (ALGO) and Aptos (APT) appeared further along in preparing for potential quantum threats, citing efforts to integrate quantum-resistant cryptography into their networks.
However, the researchers warned that proof-of-stake blockchains may face greater exposure to quantum computing risks because of the signature systems used by network validators.
According to Bernstein researchers, the crypto industry has around three to five years to transition toward quantum-resistant cryptographic standards before quantum computing becomes a threat to Bitcoin (BTC) security.
But not everyone agrees. In May, Adam Back, an early cypherpunk and Bitcoin contributor, said that computers capable of breaking Bitcoin signatures are likely still at least 20 years away.
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