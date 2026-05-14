The testnet system uses post-quantum cryptography and zk-STARK proofs to protect encrypted transaction data from future quantum computing attacks.

Developers behind the Tezos ecosystem launched a testnet prototype for private blockchain payments designed to resist future quantum computing attacks, as concerns grow that advances in quantum technology could eventually compromise existing blockchain privacy systems.

The prototype, called TzEL, uses post-quantum cryptography and zk-STARK proofs to shield transaction data and encrypted payment metadata that could otherwise be vulnerable to “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks, where encrypted blockchain data collected today is decrypted in the future, according to Tezos.

The prototype also uses Tezos’ Data Availability Layer to handle the larger proof sizes associated with post-quantum cryptography, which developers say has been one of the main technical barriers to building scalable quantum-resistant privacy systems onchain.

Source: Tezos

According to the project's whitepaper, the quantum-resistant zk-STARK proofs used by TzEL are roughly 300KB in size, significantly larger than privacy proofs commonly used in existing blockchain systems.

TzEL is currently live on the Tezos testnet and remains in development, while the broader Tezos (XTZ) ecosystem is still in the early stages of transitioning toward post-quantum cryptography.

Related: Rushed quantum fix may backfire for Bitcoin, Samson Mow warns

The crypto industry ramps up post-quantum security efforts

The crypto industry increased efforts to prepare for quantum computing risks throughout April, as concerns continue to grow over the long-term security of blockchain cryptographic systems.

Two major validator clients on the Solana (SOL) network introduced a test version of a post-quantum signature system called Falcon, designed to help protect the blockchain against future quantum threats while minimizing performance tradeoffs.

Meanwhile, MARA Holdings launched the MARA Foundation to support Bitcoin network development, including research into quantum-resistant security measures.

Source: MARA Holdings

Source: MARA Holdings

Coinbase researchers also said Algorand (ALGO) and Aptos (APT) appeared further along in preparing for potential quantum threats, citing efforts to integrate quantum-resistant cryptography into their networks.

However, the researchers warned that proof-of-stake blockchains may face greater exposure to quantum computing risks because of the signature systems used by network validators.

According to Bernstein researchers, the crypto industry has around three to five years to transition toward quantum-resistant cryptographic standards before quantum computing becomes a threat to Bitcoin (BTC) security.

But not everyone agrees. In May, Adam Back, an early cypherpunk and Bitcoin contributor, said that computers capable of breaking Bitcoin signatures are likely still at least 20 years away.

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