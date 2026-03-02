Trump Media & Technology Group said it is considering spinning out its flagship social media platform, Truth Social, into a publicly traded company, a move that could see it prioritize its crypto ambitions.

The Donald Trump-founded company said on Friday that it is discussing the potential deal with energy fusion startup TAE Technologies and Texas Ventures Acquisition III, a blank check company that would take control of the social media platform.

The discussions build on Trump Media’s merger agreement with TAE Technologies in December in a deal worth more than $6 billion.

When that merger is closed, Truth Social could be spun into a new public company called SpinCo, which would then merge with Texas Ventures III. SpinCo shares would also be distributed to Trump Media shareholders.

Trump Media expanded into crypto in 2025, establishing the fintech brand Truth.Fi to support its crypto products and services while also establishing a Bitcoin treasury with over 11,500 BTC in late September.

The company has also filed for several Truth Social-branded crypto exchange-traded funds in the US, including one for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) and another for Cronos (CRO) with staking, in connection with its partnership with Crypto.com.

The latter of those ETFs would build on the CRO treasury that Trump Media established in September with Crypto.com and Yorkville Acquisition.

The company is also rapidly expanding into the energy sector, a move that could be accelerated through its merger with TAE Technologies, which develops nuclear fusion technology solutions to meet the surging power demands of artificial intelligence data centers.

The potential deal comes as Trump Media reported on Friday that it lost $712.3 million in 2025, largely driven by unrealized losses from declining prices of crypto and related securities.

The company said it closed 2025 with approximately $2.5 billion in assets, more than triple the $776.8 million in cash and short-term investments it reported for 2024.

