President Donald Trump said the US could be wrapping up its war with Iran soon, and said this could happen within the next month.

“I would say that within two weeks, maybe two weeks, maybe three,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday. “We’ll leave because there’s no reason for us to do this.”

The conflict in Iran has been escalating since the US and Israel initiated strikes against Iran in February, leading to an Iranian-led blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

NOW - Trump says the U.S. will leave the Iran War in 2 or 3 weeks. pic.twitter.com/p0j83neowV — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 31, 2026

Trump said the US has accomplished its goal of eliminating the nuclear threat from Iran, along with its military capabilities.

"We have had regime change ... I had one goal: they will have no nuclear weapons and that goal has been attained.“

“We’re finishing the job, and I think within maybe two weeks, maybe a couple of days longer to do the job, but we want to knock out every single thing they have,” he said.

Trump earlier told aides he is willing to end the military campaign against Iran even with the Strait of Hormuz remaining mostly closed, according to the Wall Street Journal.

This is a developing story, and further information will be added as it becomes available.

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