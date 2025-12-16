A new poll conducted on behalf of the UK’s financial watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), suggests that cryptocurrency ownership in the country decreased over the previous 12 months, but the overall amount of digital assets held is growing.

According to the results of a YouGov poll released by the FCA on Tuesday, the percentage of the UK adult population holding cryptocurrency dropped to 8% in 2025 from 12% in 2024. The data was based on 2,353 interviews conducted Aug. 5 to Sept. 2.

While crypto ownership in the country declined, the share is still double that based on data from 2021: 4% ownership. In addition, the poll cites a “continuing trend” in holdings, with small-value ownership declining and large-value holdings growing. According to the report, 21% of respondents held $1,343 to $6,708 in crypto, and 11% had $6,709 to $13,416.

Percentage of UK adult crypto ownership from 2021 to 2025. Source: FCA

“More people are moving away from small holdings and are instead making larger investments,” said the FCA, adding: “Notably, those participating in [lending and borrowing] tend to be more knowledgeable, more comfortable with risk, and more aware of our warnings than the average crypto user.”

Related: UK FCA makes pound stablecoin payments 2026 priority

Among respondents in the YouGov poll who said they held crypto, about 57% said they owned Bitcoin (BTC) and 43% said they had Ether (ETH). Altcoin ownership was significantly lower than that of the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, but approximately 21% of UK holders reported owning Solana (SOL).

Launching consultations on crypto rules

The results of the YouGov poll were made public the same day the FCA launched three consultations on crypto market rules for exchanges, staking, lending and DeFi. The financial watchdog asked for feedback from relevant entities by February as part of the UK government’s efforts to establish a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies.

Magazine: When privacy and AML laws conflict: Crypto projects’ impossible choice