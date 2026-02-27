Officials with the US Department of Justice reported “freezing, seizing, and forfeiting” more than $578 million worth of digital assets tied to criminal groups as part of a task force’s efforts targeting “Southeast Asian cryptocurrency-related fraud and scams.”

In a Thursday notice, the Justice Department said the frozen and seized crypto had been “stolen by Chinese transnational criminal organizations” using websites and social media platforms to target US residents. The actions were taken by the District of Columbia’s Scam Center Strike Force, established by former Fox News host, now US Attorney Jeanine Pirro in November.

“Seizures of cryptocurrency is one important part of the Scam Center Strike Force’s work,” said Pirro. “Through the legal process, my Office will seek to forfeit these funds and return them to victims to the maximum extent possible.”

Pirro’s comments signaled that many of the funds would not be used to bolster the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and digital asset stockpile established via executive order by US President Donald Trump in March 2025. According to data from BitcoinTreasuries.NET, US authorities may hold as much as 328,372 Bitcoin (BTC) through various criminal seizures, but the White House had not publicly commented on the stockpile’s size as of Friday.

Related: South Korea’s tax office leaks wallet seed and loses $4.8M in seized tokens

Crypto scams surged in 2025

According to blockchain analytics platform Chainalysis, the number of incidents involving impersonation scams tied to crypto rose by about 1,400% year over year in 2025. Many of the scams included pig butchering and investment schemes, with the average amount stolen through impersonation scams increasing by 600% over the same period.

Some of the parties involved have gone to prison in the US. Earlier this month, a judge sentenced an individual to 20 years in prison for orchestrating a scam to steal more than $73 million from victims, many of whom were based in the US.

Magazine: Clarity Act risks repeat of Europe’s mistakes, crypto lawyer warns