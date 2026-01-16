Newrez plans to treat eligible cryptocurrency holdings as qualifying assets in its mortgage underwriting process, a move that could broaden access to home loans for crypto holders.

The change is expected to take effect in February across the lender’s non-agency products, covering home purchases, refinancings and investment properties. While borrowers can already use assets such as stocks and bonds in underwriting, crypto holders have typically been required to sell their positions.

At launch, Newrez said it will recognize Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) backed by those assets, and US dollar-backed stablecoins. The crypto assets must be held with US-regulated crypto exchanges or fintech platforms, brokerages or nationally chartered banks, the company said.

Under the policy, cryptocurrency holdings considered in underwriting may have valuations adjusted to reflect market volatility, while borrowers would still be required to cover closing costs and make mortgage payments in US dollars.

Newrez chief commercial officer Leslie Gillin said about 45% of Gen Z and Millennial investors own cryptocurrency, adding that the policy is aimed at broadening access to homeownership among younger buyers.

US regulators weigh crypto’s role in mortgage underwriting

The move by Newrez follows policy discussions in the US over whether digital assets should be considered in mortgage risk assessments.

In June 2025, the US Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) instructed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to develop proposals examining how to consider cryptocurrencies as assets in single-family mortgage risk assessments without conversion to US dollars.

Less than two months later, Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis introduced the 21st Century Mortgage Act, which would codify the FHFA directive.

Lummis said the bill addresses housing affordability challenges for younger Americans, adding that “the American dream of homeownership is not a reality for many young people” and that the legislation reflects the growing number who hold digital assets.

The bill was read twice in the Senate and referred to the Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, where it has not advanced further.

Although limited in scope, a market already exists for crypto-backed home financing, allowing borrowers to use BTC or ETH as collateral.

Mauricio Di Bartolomeo, co-founder of Ledn, told Cointelegraph in June that some Bitcoin holders have used their assets to finance real estate purchases without liquidating them.

