Mesh will connect crypto and stablecoin wallets to Visa’s global payment network, allowing users to spend digital assets without a separate card.

Visa and crypto payments network Mesh have partnered to allow consumers to spend cryptocurrency and stablecoin balances directly from digital wallets at merchants across Visa’s global payment network.

The integration will allow users of participating wallets to pay in stores or online without transferring funds to a bank account or obtaining a separate crypto card, according to a Monday announcement from Mesh. Merchants will receive payments through Visa’s existing network without changing their checkout systems.

Visa’s network covers more than 175 million merchant locations across over 200 countries and territories. Mesh said participating wallets, supported devices and launch dates will be announced as rollout plans are finalized.

Mesh will handle transaction funding and conversion between cryptocurrencies, stablecoins and fiat currencies, with Visa payment credentials provisioned through participating wallet apps. The company will also manage customer onboarding and Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements.

The partnership follows Mesh’s integration with Bybit Pay in September, allowing users to spend directly from their exchange balances on supported platforms. In January, Mesh raised $75 million in a Dragonfly-led funding round that valued the company at $1 billion.

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