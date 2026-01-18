Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is urging developers to confront the protocol bloat driven by an endless push to add new features while rarely removing old ones.

In a Sunday post on X, Buterin argued that true trustlessness and self-sovereignty depend less on raw decentralization metrics and more on simplicity.

“Even if a protocol is super decentralized with hundreds of thousands of nodes, and it has 49% byzantine fault tolerance, and nodes fully verify everything with quantum-safe peerdas and starks, if the protocol is an unwieldy mess of hundreds of thousands of lines of code and five forms of PhD-level cryptography, ultimately that protocol fails,” he claimed

According to Buterin, this complexity undermines Ethereum (ETH) on three fronts. First, it weakens trustlessness by forcing users to rely on “high priests” to explain what the protocol actually does. Second, it fails the so-called walkaway test, because rebuilding high-quality clients becomes unrealistic if existing teams disappear. Third, it erodes self-sovereignty, as even highly technical users can no longer inspect or reason about the system on their own.

Buterin urges “garbage collection”

Buterin warned that the issue is rooted in how protocol changes are evaluated. When upgrades are judged mainly by how disruptive they are to existing systems, backward compatibility tends to dominate decision-making. The result is a bias toward additions rather than subtractions, causing the protocol to grow heavier over time.

To counter this, he called for an explicit “simplification” or “garbage collection” function in Ethereum’s development process. The goal would be to reduce total lines of code, limit reliance on complex cryptographic primitives, and introduce more invariants — fixed rules that make client behavior easier to predict and implement.

Buterin says Ethereum should simplify like rocket engines. Source: Buterin

The Ethereum mastermind pointed to past changes as examples of effective cleanup. The shift from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) was one large-scale reset, while more recent efforts, such as gas cost reforms, aim to replace arbitrary rules with clearer links to actual resource usage. Future cleanups could involve demoting rarely used features from the core protocol into smart contracts, reducing the burden on client developers.

Solana Labs CEO prefers a different approach

Meanwhile, Solana Labs CEO Anatoly Yakovenko says Solana (SOL) must remain in constant motion, arguing that a blockchain that stops evolving to meet developer and user needs risks becoming irrelevant. Responding to a recent post by Buterin, Yakovenko claimed that continuous iteration is essential for Solana’s survival, even if no single group is responsible for driving those changes.

In contrast, Buterin has argued that Ethereum should eventually pass the “walkaway test,” reaching a point where it can operate securely and predictably for decades without ongoing developer intervention.

