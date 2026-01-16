Bull, base or bear? Three possible paths for crypto in 2026

Bitcoin’s price outlook for 2026 is coming into focus as investors weigh tightening supply against macroeconomic and market risks that could shape the next phase of the cycle. In a recent interview with Cointelegraph, crypto market commentator Aaron Arnold outlined bull, base and bear cases for Bitcoin in 2026, identifying the conditions that could drive prices higher or cap further gains.

One major takeaway is that Bitcoin (BTC) may no longer need retail participation to move higher, signaling a sharp contrast to previous cycles.

The interview also dives into Ether’s (ETH) evolving role in crypto markets. With stablecoins, tokenized assets and institutional adoption accelerating, Ether’s fundamentals are increasingly being evaluated through a traditional financial lens.

At the same time, the future of altcoins is addressed head-on, including why broad “altcoin seasons” may be a thing of the past and why selectivity now matters more than ever.

Beyond price targets, the conversation explores broader narratives shaping crypto’s next phase, such as regulatory clarity in the United States, shifting US Federal Reserve policy and geopolitical risks. Aaron also makes the case that crypto is entering its “1996 internet moment,” referring to a period of favorable regulation that should boost mainstream adoption.

For anyone trying to understand how Bitcoin, Ether and the wider crypto market may evolve in 2026, watch the full interview now on Cointelegraph’s official YouTube channel.

