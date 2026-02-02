Why India wants the e-rupee to move beyond borders

Key takeaways

India’s e-rupee has evolved from a domestic digital payment experiment into a strategic instrument aimed at influencing cross-border trade, remittances and tourism flows.

The e-rupee represents sovereign digital money, enabling direct and final settlement without relying on multiple intermediaries for international payments.

India views cross-border CBDC use as a way to address long-standing inefficiencies in global payments, including high costs and slow settlement times.

Proposals to link the e-rupee with other countries’ CBDCs reflect India’s effort to simplify trade and tourism settlements using sovereign digital currencies.

India’s e-rupee is no longer just a tech experiment; it has become an important part of the country’s financial plans. With emerging proposals to take it beyond India’s borders, the e-rupee is now positioned as a critical tool for streamlining international trade, remittances and tourism. It is also increasingly discussed in the context of India’s geopolitical strategy.

This article explores what the e-rupee is and how India plans to use it to address cross-border challenges. It examines the strategic objectives behind the move, how such transactions could function and what a successful implementation may entail.

What is the e-rupee?

The e-rupee is India’s central bank digital currency (CBDC), a digital form of the Indian rupee issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on par with physical cash. It functions like digital cash stored in a wallet, with the RBI acting as the guarantor of its value. The RBI is currently running pilot programs for both retail (public use) and wholesale (institutional use) versions to test the technology, distribution and practical applications.

Unlike India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which facilitates real-time transfers between bank accounts, the e-rupee represents sovereign digital money itself. This allows for direct, instantaneous and final settlement without relying on multiple intermediaries.

Did you know? The idea of cross-border CBDCs gained momentum after central banks realized that even instant domestic payments can take days to settle internationally because of legacy correspondent banking layers.

The cross-border challenges India aims to address

Current international payments depend heavily on correspondent banking networks and systems tied to the US dollar. These often involve delays, high costs, limited transparency and dependence on intermediary banks. Such inefficiencies affect businesses, remittance senders and travelers.

India views the e-rupee as a potential solution by enabling a digital, interoperable infrastructure for cross-border settlements.

Recent policy discussions have increasingly focused on international applications beyond domestic use. The RBI has proposed linking the e-rupee with other countries’ CBDCs, particularly those of BRICS nations, to streamline cross-border trade and tourism transactions.

Four strategic motivations behind India’s global e-rupee push

A blend of economic, financial and strategic priorities drives India’s interest in taking the e-rupee beyond domestic borders. These objectives reflect how New Delhi aims to modernize cross-border payments while strengthening the rupee’s role in global transactions.

Reducing costs and improving speed for remittances and payments: India is one of the world’s top recipients of remittances, and many Indians travel or work abroad. Traditional cross-border transfers involve multiple banks and foreign exchange conversions, increasing both time and cost. A direct e-rupee corridor or interoperability with other CBDCs could reduce intermediaries, enabling faster and lower-cost transfers that benefit migrant workers, families and small businesses.

Simplifying trade and tourism settlements: Proposals to connect CBDCs among BRICS countries aim to ease payments for trade and tourism by allowing direct settlement in sovereign digital currencies. This would reduce the need for dollar-based conversions or complex intermediary processes, which is especially relevant given growing trade volumes within BRICS.

Promoting the internationalization of the rupee: India has long sought to expand the rupee’s use in global trade settlements and financial flows without framing the effort as de-dollarization. Linking the e-rupee with other CBDCs could enhance its efficiency and international appeal, particularly in Asia and among BRICS partners.

Providing a regulated alternative to private stablecoins: While US dollar-pegged stablecoins and other private digital assets are seeing wider global adoption, the RBI has warned that they carry monetary and systemic risks due to limited oversight and lack of sovereign backing. A CBDC-based cross-border system offers a regulated alternative that reduces the risk of financial fragmentation.

Did you know? In early global CBDC pilots, banks reported that real-time cross-border settlement reduced the need for large pre-funded nostro accounts, freeing up idle capital for lending or liquidity management.

How cross-border e-rupee transactions could work

Experts and policymakers have outlined several practical approaches to enable seamless cross-border use of the e-rupee:

Bilateral CBDC corridors: Central banks from two countries establish direct agreements for e-rupee settlement, including foreign exchange conversion mechanisms and aligned regulatory standards.

Multilateral platforms: A shared technical infrastructure connects CBDCs from multiple countries, modeled on initiatives such as the multi-CBDC Bridge, to promote broader interoperability.

Linking domestic payment systems with CBDC settlement: India has seen success in connecting UPI with select foreign payment networks. This approach integrates interoperable payment rails, with the e-rupee serving as the underlying settlement asset.

Barriers to global CBDC interoperability

Cross-border CBDC integration remains complex. Countries must harmonize technology standards, governance frameworks, compliance requirements, including Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) rules, and mechanisms for dispute resolution. A persistent challenge is managing settlement imbalances, where one country accumulates excess holdings of another’s digital currency without corresponding outflows.

Geopolitical factors also play a role, as such initiatives could prompt responses from dominant currency issuers or key trade partners. Navigating these efforts requires careful consideration of broader strategic dynamics.

Did you know? Several countries exploring CBDC linkages see tourism as a surprisingly strong use case, as visitors could pay digitally in sovereign money without opening local bank accounts or converting cash.

Key outcomes and milestones for the global e-rupee

For India, taking the e-rupee beyond its borders would mean delivering measurable outcomes. These include lower transaction costs and faster settlement times for cross-border payments, wider international use of the rupee in trade and tourism, and successful operational pilots that enable banks and fintech firms to conduct borderless transactions using the e-rupee.

Key milestones could include launching pilot corridors with strategic partners, strengthening regulatory frameworks and securing broader participation from financial institutions.

Positioning India in the future of money

India’s efforts to extend the e-rupee internationally reflect a broader strategic vision. The policy aims to modernize cross-border payments, safeguard financial system resilience and expand the rupee’s global footprint within a digital, regulated environment.

Whether achieved through bilateral linkages, multilateral platforms or enhanced interoperable systems, the e-rupee could alter how international money flows are structured over time. Realizing this potential, however, will require policymakers to address the underlying technical, regulatory and geopolitical complexities effectively.