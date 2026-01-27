Ether’s (ETH) was down 14% from its 2026 high above $3,200 and 41% below its $4,950 all-time high, reached in August 2025. Despite this drawdown, traders remain optimistic about the ETH price rising higher as long as a key support level is reclaimed.

ETH traders are still eyeing $10,000-$15,000 price

Market analysts say ETH price is undergoing a technical correction to retest key support levels before continuing its uptrend.

Technical analysis using the Wyckoff method points to a potential ETH price breakout above the $10,000 mark, according to crypto analyst Annie.

“The structure is complete, just waiting for one last breakout,” the analyst said in a recent post on X, adding:

“​​Once the market kicks off, it'll shoot straight up. $ETH target price is $10,000.”

ETH/USD chart. Source: Annie

Fellow analyst Bitcoinsensus shared a similar bullish outlook for ETH, pointing out that a $10,000 ETH price could still be on the table this cycle.

“Looking at previous price performance, we can see that Ethereum has gone through massive upswings,” the analyst said in a Jan. 1 post on X.

An accompanying chart showed that the ETH/USD pair has “experienced diminishing returns” with each upswing.

“If we apply the same logic, we could see $ETH reach somewhere between $10K and $15K.”

ETH/USD monthly chart. Source: Bitcoinsensus

Crypto Caesar, meanwhile, remained optimistic that Ether will hit the $10,000 mark “sooner or later” once the $4,500-$5,000 monthly resistance is broken.

“​​It’s just a matter of time. Onchain season will come back.”

Source: Crypto Caesar

As Cointelegraph reported, a recurring pattern linking the global liquidity and the Russell 2000 index hints at a potential 226% ETH price breakout. Such a move from the current level places Ether’s price target at $9,500.

“ETH is behind the Russell-2000 for the first time in years,” said Coinvo Trading in a Monday X post, adding:

“Once ETH catches up, altcoin season begins.”

Ethereum transaction fees hit 9-year lows

Multiple onchain factors support Ether’s upside, including high network activity and strong support below.

Ethereum has also seen an influx of new users with daily transactions hitting a record high of 2.78 million on Jan. 15.

This has seen the daily transaction count increase by about 20% over the last month. The number of daily active addresses has jumped 50% over the same period, reflecting high onchain demand.

30-day performance of top layer-1 blockchains. Source: Nansen.

Meanwhile, daily transaction fees have dropped significantly over the last 30 days, hitting eight-year lows below 150 ETH ($435,000) on Tuesday, according to data from Glassnode.

Source: Glassnode

Lower transaction fees are a long-term bullish catalyst for price as it enhances Ethereum's utility and competitiveness against rival layer-1 chains, while attracting more users.

“Ethereum tx fees are at all-time lows right now, but smart contract deployments just hit a record high,” Cypher said in a recent X analysis.

Such a combination usually means developers are shipping while builders remain active, Cypher explained, adding:

“Quietly one of the most bullish backdrops for $ETH right now.”

