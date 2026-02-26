Trump family-backed crypto venture World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has proposed new measures to boost participation in governance through a staking system and incentivize the use of its stablecoin USD1.

In its latest proposal on Wednesday, the team suggested governance votes should require holders to stake their tokens for at least 180 days to ensure “voting power is held by participants with long-term alignment to the protocol,” instead of “short-term holders or speculators.”

Stakers would earn an annual percentage rate of 2% provided they participate in at least two governance votes during the lock-up period. Governance power would be based on the amount staked and the time left in the lock-up. Users with locked tokens can continue to vote as usual.

Incentives for USD1 usage on the table too

WLFI has been trying to increase USD1 adoption since it launched, through rewards programs and partnerships with institutional platforms and other protocols.

As part of the staking system, the WLFI team said users who stake their tokens would also gain “additional benefits for USD1 usage,” with USD1 deposits made on the trading and lending platform WLFI Markets attracting unspecified “incentives” from the DeFi protocol Dolomite.

At the same time, “Nodes,” holders with at least 10 million WLFI tokens, will gain access to providers who offer conversion of other stablecoins like USDC (USDC) and USDt (USDT) into USD1 at a 1:1 rate and can provide an off-ramp directly to fiat.

“Super Nodes,” or holders with more than 50 million WLFI tokens, will also have access to the feature.

World Liberty Financial is offering incentives for token holders to stake and participate in governance decisions. Source: World Liberty Financial

For the vote to be valid, the WLFI team has set the bar at one billion voting tokens participating, with a majority voting in favor required for it to pass. CoinGecko lists over 27 billion WLFI tokens in circulation.

If approved, the rollout will be in three phases: starting with staking rewards and USD1 deposit incentives, followed by the 1:1 conversion feature and lastly partnership access and a revenue-sharing framework for “Super Nodes.”

Stablecoin market dominated by USDC and USDT

The total market capitalization for stablecoins is over $309 billion as of Thursday, according to DeFi aggregator DefiLlama. USDT has the largest market cap with over $183 billion and a market dominance of 59%.

Circle’s USDC is the second-largest stablecoin by market cap, with $75 billion. WLFI’s USD1 is the fifth-largest stablecoin with a $4.7 billion market cap.

