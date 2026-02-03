Key takeaways

World Liberty Financial has entered DeFi lending with the launch of World Liberty Markets, an onchain borrowing and lending platform built around its dollar-pegged stablecoin USD1.

The platform uses smart contracts to manage lending terms, replacing centralized intermediaries with transparent and automated risk controls that are visible on the blockchain.

USD1 plays a central role as the primary borrowing and settlement asset, allowing users to unlock liquidity from volatile holdings such as ETH or tokenized Bitcoin without selling those assets.

Supported collateral includes major cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, with plans to add tokenized real-world assets, extending onchain credit beyond purely crypto-native markets.

World Liberty Financial is a new entrant in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. Connected to the family of US President Donald Trump, the project has entered the crypto lending market with the launch of World Liberty Markets.

World Liberty Markets is an onchain borrowing and lending platform built around the project’s US dollar-backed stablecoin, USD1. With USD1’s circulating supply now at around $3.4 billion, the project positions stablecoins not only as payment tools but also as a core component of blockchain-based credit markets.

This article examines the debut of World Liberty Markets and USD1 and the broader expansion of DeFi lending and credit access. It explores how onchain lending works, why stablecoins play a central role in decentralized credit, World Liberty’s long-term strategy and how users can navigate smart contract-based platforms safely.

What is World Liberty Financial?

World Liberty Financial is a DeFi initiative focused on building blockchain-based financial services, including payments, lending and treasury management. The project has drawn additional attention due to its reported links to members of the Trump family. It emphasizes the development of compliant and transparent crypto financial products.

While its political associations have attracted notice, the project’s broader vision aligns with a wider DeFi industry trend toward creating financial systems that integrate stablecoins, collateralized lending and tokenized assets within unified onchain frameworks.

Did you know? Some DeFi lending protocols can process liquidations in seconds, faster than many stock exchanges can halt trading. During sharp crypto market moves, automated bots — rather than humans — typically compete to execute these liquidations.

Debut of World Liberty Markets and USD1

World Liberty Financial has entered the digital asset lending sector, reflecting a growing focus on decentralized credit as legal frameworks become clearer. Its new platform, World Liberty Markets, debuted on Jan. 12, 2026, to facilitate cryptocurrency borrowing and lending. The system operates using World Liberty’s dollar-pegged stablecoin, USD1, alongside its WLFI governance token.

Prior to the launch of its lending initiative, USD1 was already used for:

Cross-border transfers

Treasury operations for crypto-focused companies

Liquidity pools on decentralized exchanges.

The rapid increase in USD1’s supply suggests that it is being adopted not only as a trading pair but also as a settlement asset for a broader range of financial activities. This liquidity is now extending into onchain credit markets through World Liberty Markets.

World Liberty Markets expands DeFi lending and credit access

World Liberty Markets is an onchain protocol for lending and borrowing. It enables users to:

Deposit assets to earn yield as lenders

Provide collateral and borrow against it

Manage all positions through smart contracts rather than centralized intermediaries.

The platform supports both sides of the credit market within a single decentralized system. It is similar in structure to established DeFi lending protocols, with USD1 serving as a central liquidity asset.

Rather than relying on offchain balance sheets or manual underwriting, lending terms, collateral ratios and liquidation thresholds are enforced by automated smart contracts. Risk parameters are visible directly on the blockchain.

Did you know? In DeFi, interest rates can change block by block, meaning borrowing costs may update every few seconds on faster blockchains. This differs from traditional loans, where rates are typically fixed for months or even years.

How the onchain credit system functions

At its core, World Liberty Markets operates as a collateralized lending market. Users deposit assets into pools that are made available to borrowers. Collateral must exceed the loan value to protect lenders against default.

Supported collateral covers:

Ether (ETH)

Tokenized Bitcoin (BTC) representations

Stablecoins such as USDC (USDC) and Tether’s USDt (USDT)

USD1.

Interest rates vary based on supply and demand within each asset pool. When collateral values fall below required thresholds, positions may face automatic liquidation to preserve solvency.

World Liberty has also signaled plans to support tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), which could allow tokens linked to real estate or treasury instruments to be used as collateral. If implemented, this would extend onchain credit beyond purely crypto-native assets.

Why stablecoins are important for onchain lending

Stablecoins play a key role in crypto credit markets because they offer:

A stable unit of account

Lower volatility compared with crypto collateral

Simpler integration with payments and offchain finance.

In World Liberty’s setup, USD1 serves as the primary currency for borrowing and lending. Users can supply volatile assets such as ETH or tokenized BTC and borrow USD1, gaining liquidity without selling those holdings.

This model resembles conventional secured lending, where borrowers pledge assets in exchange for cash, but it operates entirely on blockchain-based systems.

Stablecoin-based lending also supports more advanced financial activities, including leveraged trading, hedging strategies and treasury funding for crypto-focused businesses.

World Liberty’s OCC application and long-term strategy

World Liberty’s lending launch follows its application for a national trust bank charter with the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). While approval remains uncertain, the application signals a long-term strategy focused on regulatory compliance.

If granted, such a charter could potentially allow World Liberty to:

Provide custodial services

Combine stablecoin issuance with regulated financial activities

Form partnerships more easily with traditional payment systems.

This approach reflects a broader shift in the crypto industry, where companies are increasingly pursuing regulated structures rather than operating entirely outside traditional finance.

Greater regulatory clarity around stablecoins and digital asset custody in the US and other regions has reduced uncertainty for institutional participants, encouraging renewed interest in blockchain-based credit systems.

Did you know? Stablecoin issuers collectively hold more short-term US Treasury bills than many mid-sized countries’ central banks, making stablecoins an unexpected but growing participant in global government debt markets.

Evolution of crypto lending

Crypto lending markets failed in the last cycle largely due to centralized entities that:

Used excessive leverage

Applied unclear risk controls

Rehypothecated client assets.

Cases such as BlockFi and Celsius highlighted risks in centralized credit models rather than flaws in blockchain technology itself.

By comparison, DeFi lending protocols operate with:

Clear collateral ratios

Open liquidation processes

Real-time solvency checks.

Meanwhile, venture investment and developer activity in decentralized credit continue to grow. Projects focused on Bitcoin-backed lending, RWA tokenization and institutional DeFi systems are gaining renewed attention, suggesting that onchain credit is maturing into a more established market segment.

Navigating smart contracts and market volatility

Even with rising interest, onchain lending still carries risks, including:

Smart contract vulnerabilities

Market shocks that can trigger rapid liquidations

Regulatory uncertainty around stablecoin reserves

Liquidity concentrated in a limited set of assets.

In addition, while overcollateralized lending reduces default risk, it limits access for users without substantial crypto holdings. As a result, onchain credit currently serves mainly as a tool for capital efficiency among existing asset holders rather than a mechanism for broad financial inclusion.

Expanding support for tokenized RWAs could widen the scope of onchain credit, but it also introduces challenges related to asset verification, legal enforceability and cross-border regulation.