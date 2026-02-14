The upcoming Smart Cashtags feature on the X social media platform will allow users to trade stocks and crypto directly within the application, according to Nikita Bier, X’s head of product.

“We are launching a number of features in a couple of weeks, including Smart Cashtags that will enable you to trade stocks and crypto directly from the timeline,” Bier said in an X post on Saturday.

Bier announced the upcoming rollout of Smart Cashtags in January, teasing the possibility of in-app trading in an image showing the feature in the announcement, but no official confirmation.

The X platform introduced a basic Cashtag system in 2022 that tracked the prices of major stocks and cryptocurrencies and provided visual financial data for supported assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), but the feature was discontinued.

Cointelegraph reached out to X about the upcoming feature, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

The X platform is a hub of crypto-related activity, and the integration of in-app trading brings it closer to owner Elon Musk’s stated goal of becoming an “everything app,” similar to WeChat, a messaging and social media app in China with integrated payment features.

X inches into payments as it attempts to become an “everything app”

Elon Musk provided an update on Wednesday for the launch timeline of X Money, the platform’s payments feature that will allow users to send each other money, similar to Venmo or Cash App.

Elon Musk speaking at the xAI “All Hands” presentation about X Money and other upcoming products. Source: xAI

Speaking at his AI company xAI’s “All Hands” presentation, Musk said the X Money feature is still in a limited beta testing phase over the next two months, with a worldwide rollout after the testing phase concludes.

“This is intended to be the place where all money is. The central source of all monetary transactions,” he said.

The X platform has about 600 million average monthly users, according to Musk. “We want it to be such that if you wanted to, you could live your life on the X app,” he added.

